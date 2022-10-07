CEPA Gallery presents COUCOU! by Chery Gorski

COUCOU: A FASHION RETROSPECTIVE OF NYC DESIGNERS, THE BLONDS EXHIBITION

Peekaboo! Sneak a peek inside the world of New York designers Phillipe and David Blonde through Cheryl Gorski’s fashion documentary photography. Over the last decade, Gorski has used her uncanny ability to capture emotion through a fashion lens to record the innovative collections of The Blonds. She never forces smiles, loves classic B&W, and uses her diminutive height as an advantage point and defining style. Gorski’s dynamic and captivating imagery features in the newly released book, The Blonds: Glamour, Fashion, Fantasy.

In the early ’90s, Gorski attended London Fashion Week, where she photographed legendary supermodels and had the honor to meet Vidal Sassoon and Boy George. This experience influenced Gorski’s fashion career and made her into the photographer and publisher she is today. Her photographic archive spans over two decades in the fashion industry. She will continue to photograph beautiful people in beautiful places and attend fabulous parties. You can view Gorski’s Instagram (@theofficialfashionmaniac) and fashion site at www.fashionmaniac.com and check out The Scene tab to see all the action at New York Fashion Week.

Opening Reception Friday, October 7, 5-8 pm