MIRABO PRESS is hosting the Screenprint Biennial Exhibition & Symposium!

Open to all, there will be • SCREENPRINT DEMOS • OPEN PORTFOLIOS • PRINT SHOP & COLLECTION TOURS • ARTIST TALKS

Mirabo Press is excited to announce the 2022 Screenprint Biennial exhibition and symposium at their print shop. This traveling show is a juried survey that showcases a wide range of screenprint applications by artists from across the globe.

The opening reception for the exhibition will be at Mirabo Press on November 4th, 5-9pm. The Symposium will span two days, November 11th and 12th, and will include screenprint demonstrations, artist talks, open portfolio sessions, and various print shop and collection tours around Buffalo.

See below for a full schedule.The Open Portfolio sessions are open to artists age 18 and up, and will cost $10. We have only 10 tables available. Please contact us at info@mirabopress.com to reserve yours! Registration for a table will be closed on October 31st.

SYMPOSIUM SCHEDULE:

Buffalo Tours | Friday, November 11th | 10AM – 4PM

10:00AM – 12:00PM: Demonstration at UB Printmaking Studio: Laser Engraving on Screenprint

103 Center For The Arts, Buffalo, NY 14260A free parking pass on the UB campus is available ONLY if you pre-register before Oct 27th. https://www.buffalo.edu/parking/parking-places/parking-for-me/visitors-parking.html

12:00PM – 1:00PM: Lunch Break

1:30PM – 2:30PM: UB Anderson Gallery

1 Martha Jackson Pl, Buffalo, NY 14214

3:00PM – 4:00PM: Red Disk 255 Great Arrow Ave Suite 217, Buffalo, NY 14207



Symposium at Mirabo Press | Saturday, Nov 12th | 12PM – 5PM

12:00 – 1:15 PM: Open Portfolio

1:30 – 2:30 PM: Demonstration: Exposuretron Collaboganza

2:45 – 3:45 PM: Demonstration: Sugarlift Screenprint

4:00 – 5:00 PM: Spotlight Artist Talk

11 Botsford Pl, Buffalo, NY 14216

For more information about the history and mission of the Screenprint Biennial, click here: https://www.screenprintbiennial.org/archive