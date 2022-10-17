Tree planting this Saturday on Elmwood Ave.

Thanks to a VERY generous donation by an Elmwood Village neighbor, the Elmwood Village Association will be receiving 20 new trees to plant on Elmwood Avenue before the cold weather sets in!

Please join the planting on Saturday, October 22nd at 10:00 am and help plant all of these wonderful new trees!

The group will be meeting at the Bidwell Triangle, and tools will be provided by the Tool Library.

So wear some old clothes & some gardening gloves and join in while we “throw some shade” on the Avenue.

For more information, or to sign up to volunteer,

email director@elmwoodvillage.org

Safe Trick or Treat is back on Elmwood Avenue!!

Brings the costumed kiddos 10 and under to participating businesses and the Lafayette Presbyterian Church on Sunday, October 30th from 1pm to 3pm for a day of tricks, treats, and spooky surprises!

Just look for the flyer on the doors of participating businesses for Trick or Treat, and then head over to the Lafayette Church for their Fall Festival

Our friends at Lafayette Presbyterian Church are looking for a few volunteers for that day to run the game stations, etc…

To volunteer, contact Patty Banning HERE!!