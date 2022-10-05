UB Center for the Arts presents CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey on Sun, Nov 27, 2022 at 3 p.m.

PRESALE TICKETS ON SALE THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6 at 10 a.m. GENERAL TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7 at 10 a.m.



Magic City Productions and ECM will present “CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey” on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 3 p.m. in the Mainstage Theatre, located at the Center for the Arts, North Campus.



CoComelon LIVE! JJ’s Journey is a Broadway-style musical production and an unforgettable adventure, encouraging parents and kids alike to get out of their seats and sing and dance along. Each stop on the journey is a fun-filled, interactive musical romp with magical special effects.



Inspired by CoComelon, the #1 most watched entertainment brand on YouTube, fans and press have been raving about the first leg of the tour, saying “The visuals and choreography were nothing short of amazing!” and “So much fun for the kids and even the adults!” The Macaroni Kid blog writer added, “My kids were so excited to dance and sing along to some of their favorite songs along the way but also learn some new ones that had them equally excited to join in.”



JJ and his family are putting on a show where JJ is writing his own song and he needs a little help. In the end, JJ learns that by using his imagination, he can create, solve problems, and have wonderful adventures, proving that with a little help from your family and friends, you can make your dreams come true. With all your favorite characters and over 20 songs, including new original music, the show is a terrific journey through the world of CoComelon.



“We’re so glad JJ and his family are back and can share their exciting journey with other families around the country,” , said Michael Cohl of EMC Presents. “The response we received from the first leg of the tour was extraordinary and I have heard from many parents that this is a perfect live event to bond with their child.”



CoComelon has become a perennial leader on major streaming platforms like Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music, Roku and Netflix, where it set the record for consecutive days in the Top 10 ‘Most Watched TV Show.’ As the #1 most-watched entertainment brand on YouTube, CoComelon generates billions of monthly views and has over 139 million subscribers.



Tickets for CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey are $39.50, $49.50, $59.50 and go on sale to the general public Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m. Venue presale tickets go on sale on Thursday, October 6 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com, ubcfa.org, or at the Center for the Arts Box Office Tuesday-Friday from 12-6 p.m. The Box Office will also be open Friday, October 7 starting at 10 a.m. for in person sales. For more information call 716-645-2787 or ubcfatickets@buffalo.edu.