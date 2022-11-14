Join CEPA Gallery at Mirabo Press on Dec 1st, a fundraiser supporting Photography and the Holocaust, Then and Now

Photography & the Holocaust: Then and Now will investigate tribalism–the inability of many to accept those who are different from themselves–its links to antisemitism and other forms of racism, and how that mindset results in the oppression and violence we consistently witness.

This comprehensive exhibition will feature over 15 contemporary artists whose practice incorporates new and reimagined works that grapple with the Holocaust and its enduring impact today. The project will include a virtual walkthrough and online community gallery, public art installations, a virtual and live speaker series, community conversations, youth and adult workshops, and community programming, as well as a virtual Holocaust timeline and publication with essays by historians and scholars.

You’re invited to preview some of the works that will be included and to learn more about the many partners and array of community outreach activities being planned. Meet and hear from Claire Leggett, CEPA’s Acting Executive Director; Robert Hirsch, project curator and producer; Robert Fleming, Mirabo co-founder; and Noah Breuer, new UB art professor and featured project artist.

While you're at Mirabo, double your experience and enjoy the 2022 Screenprint Biennial currently on display. For more information, click here.

Photography and the Holocaust, Then and Now

Mirabo Press

11 Botsford Place (off of Hertel, between Elmwood and Delaware)

Buffalo, NY 14216

December 1, 2022, 5-8 PM

Admission is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information call: 716-856-2717