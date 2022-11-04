RestoreCorps Ellicott Creek Tree and Shrub Planting Event Sat, Nov. 12, 2022

Please consider joining Waterkeeper’s RestoreCorps team to help us install over 100 trees/shrubs at restoration areas within Ellicott Creek Park. For the past 4 years, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper has been leading a re-forestation effort at multiple locations within Ellicott Creek Park. This November, they will be hosting the final planting event of this multi-year effort. They would love to have you join for the following planting event scheduled for next week!

Ellicott Creek Park:

DATE: Saturday, November 12th

RAIN DATE: Saturday, November 19th

TIME: 11:30 am – 2:30 pm

During this event, volunteers will be planting, mulching, and watering trees and shrubs using a combination of hand tools (garden trowels, and or/hori hori tools) and larger tools (shovels, edgers, and wheelbarrows). Our goal for this planting event is to transform a mowed area of shoreline into a more productive riparian habitat by planting 18 bare-root trees and 124 container shrubs. We will begin with a brief planting demonstration before splitting into small groups to plant the trees. After the trees are planted, we’ll move on to planting the shrubs and then mulching and watering. The planting area is in an area of the park that is currently being mowed, so access should be easy for planting. Please wear proper footwear for planting trees/shrubs and consider bringing a water bottle.

If you intend to register, please arrive about 15 minutes early to allow enough time to park and sign-in prior to the start of the planting event.

Thank you so much for your help and dedication to restoring our waterways. We look forward to seeing you out there!

If you have any any questions about the event, please contact Robert Coady (rcoady@bnwaterkeeper.org)

We truly appreciate all the hard work our volunteers do to help Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper achieve its goals, and wouldn’t be able to achieve our goals without the dedication, hard work, and support from people like you! Programs like these are made possible through sponsors and donations, so please consider donating!

We hope to see you there!