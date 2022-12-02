What To Keep In Mind When Buying A Vape Pen

Vaping is here to stay. Whether you’re a first-timer or a seasoned enthusiast, you need a vape pen that is up to par. Hence, you must treat buying a vape pen as an investment and carefully think it through.

Several companies produce high-quality pens. So, deciding which one you should pick can get a little tricky. It’s a good thing this guide can point you in the right direction when it comes to getting the ideal vape pen.

Here are the key things you should keep in mind when you’re out buying one:

The Material You Consume

Vape pens can be paired with CBD oils, wax, or dried herbs. Take care to choose a pen that fits your preferred substance. The material you consume will narrow your search, making it easier to find what suits you. If you want to add flavor to your material, you can opt for quartz rods rather than ceramic ones.

Cost

Vape pens vary significantly in price based on various aspects, like the brand, the material it’s made from, and other features. Have a budget and keep it in mind for a seamless shopping experience.

Affordable pens are usually simple, single-button, and slim. If cost isn’t a problem for you, you can pick one that’s made of high-quality material like stainless steel. Just remember that a higher price doesn’t always reflect quality or performance. Ensure you read reviews and do research before your purchase.

Maintenance

If you want to keep your vape pen for as long as possible, you’ll have to put in the work for maintenance. In light of this, you might want to buy a pen you can easily strip down for cleaning and re-assembly.

Pens secured with magnets tend to be much easier and more convenient to clean, unlike threaded ones. Also, ensure the vape pen is durable so you don’t have to buy a replacement repeatedly.

How To Use

The market has both single and multipurpose vape pens.

You can go for a single-use vape pen if you’re using a single substance for all of your puffs. On the other hand, you can get a multipurpose one if you want to use more than one substance like wax, dry herbs, or CBD compounds. This is because most vape pens are primed for specific substances. So, unless you get a multipurpose vape pen, you won’t get the same results if you switch them out.

If you want to try vaping only once, buy a disposable pen. You can then decide whether vaping is your thing or not afterward.

Ease Of Use

Vape pens come in different levels of complexity. Others are more focused on aesthetics and not user experience. But in the end, utility trumps everything. Look for simple features like visible buttons for temperature control. These tend to have shorter learning curves, letting you get to puffing without a fuss.

Portability

A compact and small pen is great because you can take it wherever you go. However, the smaller the device, the more features you sacrifice. Most small pens have a lower heating ability, battery life, and chamber capacity. So, pick a portable but well-sized pen so you can enjoy it.

Vape Battery

Your vape pen’s battery capacity determines how long it will stay up between charges. A higher battery capacity means you can vape longer before you need to recharge. Similarly, with a lower battery capacity, you have to charge your vape pen constantly.

Also, vape pens can have inbuilt or removable batteries. If you enjoy vaping outdoors, choose one with removable batteries so you can swap out as much as you like.

Vape Temperatures

Vape pens also come with different temperature settings. You can pick a basic pen with a single heat setting or an advanced one with variable voltages. Advanced pens let you choose between low, medium, and high heating. You can also adjust the temperature settings in small increments.

Availability Of Replacement Parts

With time, some parts of your vape pen will wear out. The atomizer usually goes first, and then, the battery.

This doesn’t always mean your vape pen will no longer be usable. Check if the pen you chose has available replacement parts so you can get them when needed.

Aesthetics

Vape pens have different designs and even colors. Choose a vape pen you’re comfortable using and carrying around. Carbon fiber or stainless steel are aesthetically pleasing and last long. But they’re also expensive. Fortunately, there are stylish plastic vapes at more affordable prices.

Vape With The Right Pen

Your choice of a vape pen dictates the quality of your vaping experience. With the vast range of options you have in the market, it could be intimidating to make your pick. Luckily, this list should make finding your ideal vape pen much easier. Here’s to great hits.