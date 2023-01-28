28th Annual “Old Neighborhood” St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

The Valley Community Association parade will kick off at 12 PM from the Valley Community Center, located at 93 Leddy St. Buffalo, New York. The parade will travel through the streets of the historic Buffalo River Community including South Park Avenue, Smith Street, Elk Street, Hamburg Street, and South Street.

With more than 100 marching units anticipated, the “Old Neighborhood” St. Patrick’s Day Parade is one of Buffalo’s biggest celebrations. Contingents will include bands, floats, Irish dancers, social clubs, classic cars, family units, fire and police departments, and much more.

New groups are invited to march, and registration forms are currently available by calling 716-823-4707 x 117 or emailing youthdirector@thevalleycenter.com.

Immediately following the parade is the traditional grand Irish “Hooley” featuring live music by “The Bobs”, food, and drinks. The “Hooley” runs from 1:00 pm-5:00 pm at the Valley Community Center.

The Parade and Hooley serve as a fundraiser for the VCA’s services and programs. The VCA offers affordable, nurturing, and educational child care for ages 6 weeks and up, as well as programs to promote academic enrichment and recreation among school age youth. The VCA offers programs to support socialization and wellness for senior citizens. The VCA provides family support services such as a food pantry and assistance navigating human service systems. The VCA is also dedicated to enhancing the community through events and neighborhood beautification projects such as Buffalo River Fest Park, Mutual Riverfront Park, and Valley Nature Park & Habitat Trail.

For more information regarding any of the Valley Community Association’s St. Patrick’s Day activities, contact Hanna at 716-823-4707 ext. 117, or “like” the Valley Community Center on Facebook and Instagram.