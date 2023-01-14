This Week at Central & Online: Jan 15-Jan 22

1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo, NY 14203 716-858-8900 | www.BuffaloLib.org

Sunday, January 15 Library open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

7:00 PM Celebrating the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. How Far Have We Come?

(online via Facebook) https://www.facebook.com/buffalolibrary.central

Mon, January 16 closed. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Visit us online: www.BuffaloLib.org

10:00 AM & 2:00 PM Celebrating the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. How Far Have We Come?

Tuesday, January 17 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Gallery Conf. Room

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo: Angela Keppel: “Discovering Buffalo: One Street at a Time”

(online via Zoom) https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84731068975

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM SCORE Webinar-Best Start Up Strategies For Starting A Small Business (online)

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM FDLP Webinar-Engaging with the U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services

(USCIS): Online Tools & Citizenship Resources (online)

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM USPTO Webinar-Getting Started with the Patent Public Search Tool (online)

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Crafting @ Central. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

4:00 PM – 6:30 PM Arts for Learning WNY: Master Teaching Artist Training Series. Gallery Conf.

Room

Wednesday, January 18 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

8:30 AM – 12:00 PM Information Table: Mental Health PEER Connection. Near Media Room

9:00 AM – 10:30 AM SCORE Webinar-Learn about Microsoft Teams Meetings (online)

11:00 AM – 6:30 PM New York Attorney General Letitia James: Public Hearing on Mental Health

Access in Western New York. Auditorium

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Women’s Entrepreneurship: How to Identify & Protect Intellectual Property

(online)

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM TechKnow Class: 3D Printing – TinkerCAD. TechKnow Lab

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM USPTO Webinar-Patent Public Search Tool: Advanced Tips for Searchers (online)

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Crafting @ Central. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM Library Foundation Meeting. Joseph B. Rounds Board Room

4:00 PM – 6:30 PM Movie Matinee: Water Horse: The Legend of Deep (2007). Ring of Knowledge

5:00 PM – 6:30 PM College 101 – 10 Strategic Lessons for Your College Search. Central Meeting

Room

5:00 PM – 6:50 PM Erie County Probation Dept. – Girls Circle & Boys Council. West Room

Thursday, January 19 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

10:00 AM – 10:30 AM Baby & Toddler Storytime. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conf. Room

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Wellness @ Central. Main Concourse

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM SCORE Webinar-Should You Get Certified as a Woman, Veteran, Minority-

owned Business? (online)

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM FDLP Webinar-Occupational Outlook Handbook (online)

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Crafting @ Central. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM B&ECPL Board of Trustees Meeting. Joseph B. Rounds Board Room

5:30 PM – 6:45 PM Pathway to Home Ownership Seminar. West Room

Friday, January 20 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Class Visit. Central Meeting Room

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo Walk-In Legal Clinic. Study Rooms

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Webinar-Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) for Small Business (online)

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Drop-in Painting. Launch Pad MakerSpace

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Crafting @ Central. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

Saturday, January 21 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo Niagara Tutor Training. Gallery Conf. Room

9:30 AM – 11:30 AM Free Homework Help (Grades K – 8). Kids’ Space

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Reader’s Quest Middle School Book & Activity Group. Central Meeting Room

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle. Launch Pad MakerSpace

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Cultivate Cinema at Central: The Big Boss. Auditorium

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Yoga for Addiction Recovery. West Room

Sunday, January 22 Library open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM Magic: The Gathering Group Meet-up. Launch Pad MakerSpace

Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular library hours

B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery

Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room

PreventionFocus, Inc. Display Now-April 7, 2023. Café Area

Around the World by Picture Book Boat Now-January 30, 2023. Café Window Space &

Ring of Knowledge

Buffalo Presidential Center: Presidential Christmas Cards Now-January 20, 2023.

2nd floor, beyond Collections Gallery. Open Saturdays 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Details about online programs: https://tinyurl.com/BECPLOnline2023