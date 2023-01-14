This Week at Central & Online: Jan 15-Jan 22

1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo, NY 14203 716-858-8900 | www.BuffaloLib.org
Sunday, January 15 Library open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
7:00 PM Celebrating the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. How Far Have We Come?
(online via Facebook) https://www.facebook.com/buffalolibrary.central
Mon, January 16 closed. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
10:00 AM & 2:00 PM Celebrating the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. How Far Have We Come?
Tuesday, January 17 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Gallery Conf. Room
12:30 PM – 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo: Angela Keppel: “Discovering Buffalo: One Street at a Time”
(online via Zoom) https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84731068975
1:00 PM – 2:00 PM SCORE Webinar-Best Start Up Strategies For Starting A Small Business (online)
2:00 PM – 3:00 PM FDLP Webinar-Engaging with the U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services
(USCIS): Online Tools & Citizenship Resources (online)
2:00 PM – 3:00 PM USPTO Webinar-Getting Started with the Patent Public Search Tool (online)
3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Crafting @ Central. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area
4:00 PM – 6:30 PM Arts for Learning WNY: Master Teaching Artist Training Series. Gallery Conf.
Room
Wednesday, January 18 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
8:30 AM – 12:00 PM Information Table: Mental Health PEER Connection. Near Media Room
9:00 AM – 10:30 AM SCORE Webinar-Learn about Microsoft Teams Meetings (online)
11:00 AM – 6:30 PM New York Attorney General Letitia James: Public Hearing on Mental Health
Access in Western New York. Auditorium
12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Women’s Entrepreneurship: How to Identify & Protect Intellectual Property
(online)
12:00 PM – 2:00 PM TechKnow Class: 3D Printing – TinkerCAD. TechKnow Lab
2:00 PM – 3:00 PM USPTO Webinar-Patent Public Search Tool: Advanced Tips for Searchers (online)
3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Crafting @ Central. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area
4:00 PM – 5:30 PM Library Foundation Meeting. Joseph B. Rounds Board Room
4:00 PM – 6:30 PM Movie Matinee: Water Horse: The Legend of Deep (2007). Ring of Knowledge
5:00 PM – 6:30 PM College 101 – 10 Strategic Lessons for Your College Search. Central Meeting
Room
5:00 PM – 6:50 PM Erie County Probation Dept. – Girls Circle & Boys Council. West Room
Thursday, January 19 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
10:00 AM – 10:30 AM Baby & Toddler Storytime. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area
10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conf. Room
11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Wellness @ Central. Main Concourse
1:00 PM – 2:00 PM SCORE Webinar-Should You Get Certified as a Woman, Veteran, Minority-
owned Business? (online)
2:00 PM – 3:00 PM FDLP Webinar-Occupational Outlook Handbook (online)
3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Crafting @ Central. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area
4:00 PM – 6:00 PM B&ECPL Board of Trustees Meeting. Joseph B. Rounds Board Room
5:30 PM – 6:45 PM Pathway to Home Ownership Seminar. West Room
Friday, January 20 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Class Visit. Central Meeting Room
10:00 AM – 3:00 PM Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo Walk-In Legal Clinic. Study Rooms
12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Webinar-Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) for Small Business (online)
12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Drop-in Painting. Launch Pad MakerSpace
3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Crafting @ Central. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area
Saturday, January 21 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo Niagara Tutor Training. Gallery Conf. Room
9:30 AM – 11:30 AM Free Homework Help (Grades K – 8). Kids’ Space
11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Reader’s Quest Middle School Book & Activity Group. Central Meeting Room
12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle. Launch Pad MakerSpace
1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Cultivate Cinema at Central: The Big Boss. Auditorium
2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Yoga for Addiction Recovery. West Room
Sunday, January 22 Library open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
1:00 PM – 4:00 PM Magic: The Gathering Group Meet-up. Launch Pad MakerSpace
Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular library hours
B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery
Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room
PreventionFocus, Inc. Display Now-April 7, 2023. Café Area
Around the World by Picture Book Boat Now-January 30, 2023. Café Window Space &
Ring of Knowledge
Buffalo Presidential Center: Presidential Christmas Cards Now-January 20, 2023.
2nd floor, beyond Collections Gallery. Open Saturdays 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Details about online programs: https://tinyurl.com/BECPLOnline2023
