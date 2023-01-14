Upcoming BABEVILLE SHOWS

|THAT COMEDY SHOW AT BABEVILLE FRIDAY, JANUARY 27 | 8PM | 9TH WARD
Tickets: $10 Advance, $15 Day of Show General Admission Seated, Purchase at Eventbrite.com or the Babeville Box Office (M-F 11a-5p). Join some of Buffalo’s funniest comedians for a night of laughs in The 9th Ward!
Featured Comics: Mark Debonis // Andrew Joslyn // Jameel Key // Shawn Lutz // Jacob Morrison // Rachel Mumm // Bennett Solowski // Liz Reaves And Your Host: Kevin Thomas, Jr.
THE MID-WEEK VIBE w/ Julian Russell, Ms. Keya, Henri Star
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 1 | 8 PM | 9TH WARD
Tickets: $30 GA Seating includes Complimentary Pizza and Wings (while supplies last), Purchase at Eventbrite.com or the Babeville Box Office (M-F 11a-5p). Will Holton, Dpondrums, and Buffalo Music Alliance presents the Mid-week Vibe, the first of it’s kind midweek concert experience every 1st Wednesday of the month and will host LEGENDARY Talent from all over Western and Central New York. This month’s Midweek Vibe will include performances by Comedian Julian Russell, Singer / Actress Ms. Keya, Master Violinist Henri Star and the house band featuring Rod Bonner, Chuck Brown, and Daniel Powell.
MIXTAPES #1: David Cloyd, Sara Elizabeth, Michael Farrow, Buffalo String Collective
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10 | 8 PM | 9TH WARD
Tickets: $20 Advance, $22.50 Day of Show General Admission Standing, Purchase at Eventbrite.com or the Babeville Box Office (M-F 11a-5p). Buffalo Music Club and Music is Art Presents Mixtapes #1: Join singer-songwriters David Cloyd, Sara Elizabeth, and Michael Farrow as they share the stage and perform their original music like you’ve never experienced it before–with a string quartet. MIXTAPES, a collaborative concert series produced by Buffalo Music Club and Music Is Art, seeks to bring artists together on stage for exciting one-time-only experiences. For this series premiere, three songwriters have put together a special collection of old and new songs to perform in a variety of combinations backed by Buffalo String Collective (with arrangements written by Cloyd). The inaugural lineup for BSC includes Miranda Shulman and Sarah Cole on violin, Amy Kelly on viola, and Alex Cousins on cello. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to Buffalo String Works.
DAN RODRIGUEZWEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 15 | 8 PM | 9TH WARD
Tickets: $20 Advance, $25 Day of Show General Admission Seated, Purchase at Eventbrite.com or the Babeville Box Office (M-F 11a-5p). Dan Rodriguez is a self described whiskey & beer drinking, fishing & hunting loving, motorcycle riding, quality food eating, hippie sympathizing, hobby farm running, people loving, husband & father who lives in Minneapolis and shares a life with my amazing wife and sons. His song “When You Come Home” was featured in the September 2014 Budweiser “Friends Are Waiting” commercial campaign which premiered during both The World Series & The Super Bowl. Miller Lite featured his single “So Good” in one of their commercials in 2018. The title track off his album 25 Years released in 2018 is inching towards 1 million listens. In 2022 he released his latest, self-produced record Troubadour Family Man. Over the years Rodriguez has shared the stage with some really cool artists & bands including The Civil Wars, Andy Grammer, Eric Hutchinson, Matt Nathanson, NeedtoBreathe, Augustana, Tyrone Wells, O.A.R., Haley Reinhart, Jon McLaughlin, Will Hoge, Drew Holcomb, Sister Hazel, and more
|FLASHBAMPOW
FRIDAY, JANUARY 13 | 8 PM9TH WARDTickets: $10 General Admission Standing available at Eventbrite.com or when doors open at 7pm, show starts at 8pm FlashBamPow is an acid jazz quartet that puts on a very intense show. They jam hard, and they jam with color. The intense energy of their live performances, sharp musicianship, intricate arrangements, and raw power get the audience vibing. The night starts with an opening talk led by The Jung Center of Buffalo
PLASTIC PICNIC w/ Johnny & The Man Kids
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18 | 8 PM9TH WARDT
ickets: $15 Advance, $18 Day Of General Admission Standing available at Eventbrite.com or the Babeville Box Office (M-F 11a – 5p) or when doors open at 7pm. Plastic Picnic is a Brooklyn band made up of PNW transplants who found one other after moving to New York. Their indie dream-rock combines shimmering synths, atmospheric guitar, and bittersweet lyrics that deal with loss, isolation, and anxiety. Their debut album, As Long As You Need, explores the space between joy and sorrow, searching for hope amidst dark times. The album reached #10 Most Added on NACC radio and #25 for Sub-Modern Albums.Plastic Picnic’s orchestral blend of indie-rock has garnered them song placements on TV shows such as Homeland and Shameless, as well as festival appearances. “Catchy, danceable beats paired with melancholy lyricism and shimmery melodies” – Billboard Buffalo’s Own Johnny & The Man Kids open the show
BUFFALO CHAMBER PLAYERSBach & Brews: Goldberg Variations
THURSDAY, JANUARY 19 | 7PM9TH WARDTickets: $15 General Admission seated available on Eventbrite.com or Babeville Box office (M-F 11a-5p) or when doors open at 6:30pm The Buffalo Chamber Players perform Bach’s Goldberg Variations for string trio. Experience this masterwork in a fun and casual atmosphere.
Fri Jan 20 | Organ Fairchild plays Grateful Dead | 9th Ward **SOLD OUT**
Sat Jan 21 | Organ Fairchild plays Grateful Dead Night 2 | 9th Ward **SOLD OUT**
Tue Jan 24 | Silver Arrow Band | 9th Ward
Thu Jan 26 | The Arcadian Wild & Oshima Brothers | 9th WardSun
Jan 29 | Dan Bern w/ Jeffrey Pepper | 9th WardMon
Jan 30 | Gregory Alan Isakov | Asbury Hall **SOLD OUT**
Tue Jan 31 | Patty Griffin & Raul Malo | Asbury Hall
Fri Feb 3 | Pavlo | Asbury Hall
Sat Feb 4 | Angel Olsen w/ Erin Rae | Asbury Hal
Sun Feb 5 | Trio Amusen | 9th WardSat Feb 11 | Valentine’s Dance – A fundraiser for Autism Services | Asbury Hall
Thu Feb 16 | A John Waters Christmas in February! | Asbury Hall**RESCHEDULED FROM DECEMBER**
Wed Mar 1 | Matt Nathanson w/ Stephen Kellogg | Asbury Hall
Thu. Mar 9 | Buffalo Chamber Players – Safety Last! | Asbury Hall
Fri Mar 10 | Start Making Sense – Talking Heads Tribute | Asbury Hall
Sat Mar 11 | Nikki Glaser: The Good Girl Tour | Asbury Hall
Sun Mar 12 | David Cross: Worst Daddy In The World Tour w/ Sean Patton | Asbury Hall
Wed Mar. 22 | Clem Snide | 9th Ward
Sun Apr. 2 | The Suitcase Junket | 9th Ward
Sat. Apr. 8 | Spyro Gyra w/ Jared Tinkham & Lindsey Holland | Asbury Hall
Sun Apr 16 | Hiss Golden Messenger | 9th Ward*Low Ticket Alert*
Wed Apr 19 | Trevor Hall – An Evening in a Blue Sky Mind (A night of song & story) | Asbury Hall
Tue Apr 25 | The War & Treaty | 9th Ward
Thu Apr. 27 | Buffalo Chamber Players – Colla Voce | Asbury Hall
Thu May 4 | Joe Pug | 9th Ward
Mon May 8 | Graham Nash – 60 Years of Songs and Stories | Asbury Hall *Low Ticket Alert*
Thu June 15 | Buffalo Chamber Players – Acis and Galatea | Asbury Hall
Wed Sep 20 | Daniel Champagne | 9th WardSat Sep 30 | Eric Johnson | Asbury Hall
