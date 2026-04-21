William H. Macy Has A Hulu Show, A Netflix Film, And A New Agency

United Talent Agency signed William H. Macy for representation in all areas on April 21, 2026, Deadline reported exclusively.

The deal covers film, television and all other professional activities. Macy had previously been represented by Independent Artist Group and Atlas Artists.

The timing of the signing reflects where Macy is in his career right now: he is currently in production on a Dan Fogelman drama for Hulu, has an Oscar-nominated Netflix film in circulation, is appearing in Edgar Wright’s highly anticipated Running Man remake for Paramount, and has a horror film hitting theaters in May.

At 74 years old, the Emmy-winning, Oscar-nominated actor who spent a decade as the face of Shameless on Showtime is as busy as he has been in some time, and has upgraded his representation accordingly.

Who Is William H. Macy?

William H. Macy has been one of the most consistently working actors in American film and television for four decades, but the public shorthand for his career runs through two landmarks. Fargo and Shameless.

In Fargo, the 1996 Coen Brothers film that won two Academy Awards, Macy played Jerry Lundegaard, a car dealership finance manager who hires two incompetent criminals to kidnap his own wife for the ransom money, then watches everything collapse around him with escalating panic.

It is one of the great performances of American crime cinema. The Academy gave him a Best Supporting Actor nomination.

The role required a specific kind of cowardice and desperation that Macy rendered with complete precision, a man who is not evil, just weak in a way that produces evil consequences.

Shameless came fifteen years later. From 2011 to 2021, Macy played Frank Gallagher, the catastrophically dysfunctional patriarch of a working-class South Side Chicago family on the Showtime adaptation of the British series of the same name.

Frank was drunk, manipulative, selfish and occasionally, rarely, capable of something recognizably human.

Macy played him for eleven seasons without losing the thread. He received six Emmy nominations for the role and won two, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Movie or Miniseries, along with the earlier Emmys he won for the television movie Door to Door.

His four Screen Actors Guild awards and the two Emmys are what UTA is now representing.

The career between and around those two landmarks is extensive. He appeared in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Boogie Nights in 1997 and Magnolia in 1999, both of which are among the defining American films of that decade.

He is a founding member of the Atlantic Theater Company and a close collaborator of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright David Mamet, a relationship that began when Macy was a student at Goddard College in Vermont and Mamet was his teacher.

He originated roles in Mamet’s American Buffalo and Oleanna. He has directed, the feature Rudderless was the closing film at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival.

What Is Macy Working On?

The UTA signing arrives at a specific moment of career momentum. The most significant active project is The Land, a Dan Fogelman drama series currently in production for Hulu.

Fogelman created This Is Us, which ran for six seasons on NBC and built a devoted audience for precisely the kind of multigenerational family storytelling that The Land appears to replicate in a sports context.

Macy plays Hank Durkin, the owner of a professional football team — nominally the Cleveland Browns, whose fanbase calls the city “The Land,” which became the title.

At the Critics Choice Awards in January 2026, where Macy was representing Train Dreams, he described the scripts without hesitation:

“They’re Shakespearean. It’s about football, but, oh, my lord, the plots are so profound, and I’m having the time of my life.”

He confirmed the NFL is fully behind the production with complete access. Christopher Meloni plays the head coach opposite Macy.

Mandy Moore and Chloe Bennet play Hank’s daughters. Chace Crawford plays the new general manager.

Train Dreams, the Netflix film in which Macy plays Arn Peeples opposite Joel Edgerton and Felicity Jones, received an Oscar nomination, adding another entry to a filmography that began collecting prestigious mentions in 1997.

Edgar Wright’s The Running Man remake for Paramount, a highly anticipated project from one of the most precise genre directors working, has Macy in a supporting role.

Macy also appears in Speed Demon, a horror film releasing May 31, 2026 in select theaters and on demand.

The film, directed by Jon Keeyes, stars Katie Cassidy as a nun who must perform an exorcism on a runaway train overtaken by a demon named Asmodeus.

Additional projects in various stages of production include The Deputy, Exit Right, Eternity and Too Many Crooks.

The Agency Move

UTA, United Talent Agency, is one of the four major Hollywood talent agencies alongside CAA, WME and ICM.

A signing “in all areas” means UTA now handles every commercial dimension of Macy’s career. Film and television deals, speaking engagements, endorsements, directorial work and anything else that generates professional activity.

The phrase signals that the agency intends to be fully involved rather than covering a single lane.

In practice, the move from Independent Artist Group and Atlas Artists to UTA reflects a career in an expansive phase.

Larger agencies have broader relationships with studios, streamers and production companies, and Macy is simultaneously involved with Hulu, Netflix, Paramount and at least two additional studios in projects at various stages.

That breadth of activity is better served by an agency with the infrastructure UTA provides.

Macy has other dimensions to his professional life that UTA will now represent.

He is the “Spokesdude” for Woody Creek Distillers, a Colorado craft distillery in the Roaring Fork Valley, and in April 2026 was involved in the release of the third edition of the William H. Macy Reserve Rye, selected in a blind tasting he helped lead.

He keynoted the United States Bartenders’ Guild Bar Summit in Philadelphia later in the month.

He takes the Avalanche Colorado hockey games and took over the team’s social media account for a stretch earlier this year. His career has a breadth beyond acting that a full-service agency is designed to manage.

The Deadline announcement noted that Macy is a “close collaborator” of David Mamet, a designation that points to where his theatrical instincts come from and which projects he gravitates toward.

The Land’s “Shakespearean” scripts, in Macy’s own description, sound like exactly the kind of material that makes sense for someone whose formative theatrical experience came from Mamet.