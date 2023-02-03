3 Photography Trends to Begin 2023

The world of photography is constantly evolving, and each new year brings with it new trends and innovations. There are already a ton of trends that are looking to hold true throughout the remainder of 2023, and if you want to get a head start, you might want to begin incorporating them into your photography practice now.

Today, we will be taking a look at three photography trends to begin 2023, as well as delving into why each of the aforementioned trends are going to explode in popularity. Let’s jump right into it.

The Rise of Film Photography

In recent years, there has been a resurgence of interest in film photography, with many photographers rediscovering the unique look and feel of analogue images.

Film photography offers a level of warmth, texture, and character that is difficult to achieve with digital cameras, and it is becoming increasingly popular as a result.

Expect to see more photographers experimenting with film in 2023, as well as an increased demand for film cameras and related equipment. Film photography is something that you will want to begin experimenting with as soon as possible if you want to get a head-start on this trend.

The Emphasis on Sustainable Photography

As environmental awareness continues to grow, so too does the focus on sustainable practices in all areas of life, including photography. In 2023, you can expect to see a greater emphasis on eco-friendly photography techniques and products, such as biodegradable camera batteries and environmentally-friendly film development processes.

Photo by Brad Starkey

Photographers will also be looking for ways to reduce their carbon footprint and minimise the environmental impact of their work. This can be done through various ways, one of which is using the best photo book maker to create photo books instead of wasting unnecessary paper or even selling old equipment to other photographers instead of putting it in the bin.

Sustainability is going to be huge in 2023, and if you want to help save our planet, you should do everything in your power to help the cause, not worsen it.

The Proliferation of 360-degree Photos and Videos

Lastly, we have the proliferation of 360-degree photos and videos. 360-degree photos and videos are set to become even more prevalent in 2023, as technology continues to advance and more cameras are equipped with 360-degree capabilities. This type of photography allows viewers to immerse themselves in a scene and explore it from all angles, creating a more interactive and engaging experience.

As virtual and augmented reality technology improves, we can expect 360-degree photos and videos to play a larger role in a wide range of industries, from real estate to tourism and beyond. 360-degree photos are here to stay, and the earlier you accept this, the better.

Whether you are a professional photographer or a hobbyist, these photography trends are sure to inspire and challenge you in 2023. From film to sustainability to 360-degree photography, there are many exciting opportunities ahead for photographers of all levels. So grab your camera, get out there and start exploring!