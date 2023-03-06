Is Internet commentator "Kevin" really actress Nicki Clyne, claiming FBI cheating in NXIVM Cult Leader Keith Raniere's Trial is wide-reaching? Is Internet commentator "Kevin" really actress Nicki Clyne, claiming FBI cheating in NXIVM Cult Leader Keith Raniere's Trial is wide-reaching?

In a recent opinion piece on the Frank Report (www.frankreport.com), commentator “Kevin,” who some suspect is actress Nicki Clyne, replies to comments made by readers on various topics, including NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere’s imprisonment, child pornography, and the criminal justice system. The Frank Report does not believe Kevin is Nicki.

Is former Battlestar Galactica star Nicki Clyne moonlighting as an Internet commentator named Kevin?

In response to a reader’s comment on John Tighe, Kevin states that improper things done to Raniere could also be done to innocent people. He urges readers to consider the big picture beyond “good guys” vs. “bad guys.”

Concerning a comment on the arrest of Patrick Wojahn, the mayor of College Park, Maryland, on child pornography charges, Kevin claims that the suspect may not face the consequences of his actions because of his political affiliations and identity group.

Kevin also responds to a comment about the imprisonment of Cleveland-area Rabbi Stephen Weiss, who was sentenced to six months in prison for attempting to have sex with a law enforcement agent whom he believed to be underage. Kevin suggests that if one of the children Weiss solicited had transcribed a video for him, the sentence could have been much longer.

In another comment, Kevin suggests that Daniella’s confinement in NXIVM was not as bad as it was made out to be, as her primary abuser, Lauren Salzman, was dismissed from a pending civil suit.

Finally, Kevin addresses comments suggesting foul play in Raniere’s trial and imprisonment. He suggests that it is possible to believe Raniere is guilty of crimes while also believing that the people who prosecuted him cheated. However, if this were the case, innocent people could also be wrongfully convicted, which is why it is important for people to believe that there was no tampering or foul play in Raniere’s case.

Visit the Frank Report for Full Coverage