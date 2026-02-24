Another week, another AI-generated podcast that gets the basics wrong while drowning listeners in psychological jargon.

It’s “GBR Life Transmissions,” a podcast hosted by “Caitlyn” — who is almost certainly not a real person — tackling the story of Nancy Salzman.

I broke the NXIVM story in 2017. I published the first accounts of the branding. I identified DOS before the FBI acted on it. I’ve spent a decade reporting on every figure in this case. When an AI podcast drops 30 minutes of bullshit, I notice.

Let’s start with the name. The AI voice pronounces it “Salsman.” It’s Salzman. S-A-L-Z-M-A-N.

Then the picture of her – AI drawn – looks nothing like her.

It also calls Keith Raniere (pronounced Canary with an “R”) “Keith Reneer.”

It calls DOS, the secret master-slave group, it says “doss dominus abuous sororium.”

The actual name was Dominus Obsequious Sororium.

The Psychiatric Nurse

The AI podcast describes Nancy Salzman as a “psychiatric nurse” who “later worked as a counselor and hypnotherapist.”

Salzman was not a psychiatric nurse. She was a nurse early in her career, but her professional identity was built on Neuro-Linguistic Programming.

She was an NLP practitioner, trained by some of the methodology’s founders, and was considered one of the top NLP coaches in the country before she met Raniere.

NLP is a set of techniques for influencing human behavior. Her ability to manipulate language patterns, reframe beliefs, and establish psychological control over subjects came from her NLP training.

The Psychology Lecture

Most of this 30-minute episode isn’t about Salzman. It’s a psychology lecture. The AI uses fun terms found in any introductory psych textbook:

anxious attachment style,

cognitive dissonance,

the wounded healer archetype,

sunk cost fallacy,

identification with the aggressor,

grandiosity.

Each concept is introduced as a revelation.

“Nancy learned early that her value came from managing other people’s emotions,” the AI says.

Did she? The AI doesn’t reference interviews, court documents, testimony, or published reporting.

The description of Nancy’s father as “intelligent but emotionally unavailable, demanding, the kind of man who expected excellence but rarely acknowledged it” reads like it was generated by using the prompt “write a generic backstory for a female cult enabler” into a language model.

What the AI Got Right

Some AI reporting is correct. Salzman did co-found NXIVM alongside Raniere. She did translate his ideology into the curriculum. She used therapeutic language and techniques to control students. The FBI found cash at her home during the investigation. She did plead guilty to racketeering conspiracy. She was sentenced, served her time, and is now on probation.

The AI says Nancy “expressed remorse” at sentencing and “spoke about being deceived by Keith.” This is partially true.

She blamed Raniere for everything, and her remorse was that she got caught. She apologized for believing in him, not for her own conduct.

The Real Nancy Salzman

Salzman was not some hapless clown who stumbled into Raniere at Toni Natalie’s health food store looking for a natural laxative.

She was an NLP practitioner who had built a career. When she met the glorious Raniere, she recognized that his bullshit was better than any laxative she might try.

What she chose not to recognize, or recognized and pretended not to, was that Raniere was predatory. She got together with him like a fly on shit. She loved it.

And no, she didn’t merely “translate” Raniere’s ideas. She took his crude manipulation tactics and refined them into a system of psychological control that she could teach, replicate, scale, and use to keep people under his (and her) control.

The endless and costly NXIVM curriculum, its exploitative “exploration of meaning” therapy, and punishing “ethical breach” confessions, was more her doing than Raniere.

He was the megalomaniac. She was his sinister enforcer with a laughing face.

The techniques were anchoring, reframing, pattern interrupts, the deliberate use of confusion, and overload to create suggestible states. They were her NLP techniques.

The AI podcast wants you to feel a little sorry for Salzman while also acknowledging her culpability.

“It’s entirely possible that Nancy Salzman was telling the truth,” the AI says. “It’s also possible to be harmed by someone and still harm others.”

Yes, a brilliant conclusion and easy to do when you have little conscience.

Three Views and Counting

“GBR Life Transmissions” is an AI content mill, churning out podcast episodes on trending true crime topics using language models and synthetic voices, hoping to catch algorithm traffic.

So far, they are not doing so well.

The episode has three views. The previous episode about Allison Mack has 113 views.

But still, what did it take to do this?

AI podcasts spend 45 seconds generating a script and another 30 seconds converting it to audio. The AI version sounds polished. It hits emotional beats. It uses the right vocabulary. It gets the story wrong.

The many women Salzman harmed deserve accurate reporting. The 0tools she exploited deserve analysis so we can spot them when they are employed again.

AI content is designed to sound right. Sounding right, without being right, is what Nancy Salzman did for 20 years inside NXIVM. The AI aped her commendably. It looks right, but is phony through and through.