Pushing the Boundaries of Wall Design: Thony Perrudin’s Innovative Approach to Technical Expertise and Installation

Thony Perrudin is a master in the art of wall design, with technical expertise and innovation that sets him apart in the field. His work with VIEW, a company he founded, involves creating unique wall designs and performing technical installations of oversized stretching coverings, an endeavor that requires both creativity and technical know-how. Perrudin’s exceptional skills in design and architecture were honed during his studies at the BRASSART Superior School of Design, where he mastered the art of design and architecture. This foundation has enabled him to create stunning wall designs that are both visually striking and structurally sound.

As an expert in the field, Perrudin’s work has been recognized for its innovative approach to wall design. His designs are characterized by a unique fusion of artistic expression and technical precision, and his ability to push the boundaries of what is possible in wall design has earned him a reputation as a standout figure in the industry. His installations can be found in a range of environments, from luxury hotels and high-end retail spaces to public buildings and private residences.

In this exclusive interview, we delve into Perrudin’s background, his creative process, and his technical expertise, gaining insight into what makes him such a standout figure in the world of wall design. We explore his approach to collaboration with clients and other professionals, his understanding of materials and engineering, and his vision for the future of wall design. Likewise, we will gain a deeper understanding of Perrudin’s unique perspective and approach and how his technical expertise and innovation have enabled him to create stunning wall designs that are both beautiful and functional.

Your work with VIEW involves creating unique wall designs and performing technical installations of oversized stretching coverings. Can you tell us about a particularly challenging project you worked on and how you overcame technical obstacles?

The Miami Aloft Hotel was a major project. The challenge here was to install my wall design in 120 rooms without stopping the business operation and having a minimum impact on room turnover.

My art installation technique allows a quick, clean, and noiseless installation even while business is running.

What materials and engineering techniques do you typically use when creating wall designs, and how do you decide which ones to use for each project?

I use a unique printed stretch canvas to represent my art creations. I install the frames to the wall where the stretched fabrics are attached to. Next, I install the canvas to the wall myself using a specific cold and dry technique. It can be translucent with my own backlight LED system or soundproofing depending on the design and ambiance I am looking for in the space.

How do you ensure that your wall designs are both aesthetically pleasing and structurally sound, and what measures do you take to ensure the safety of your installations?

My wall creations are installed in adequate areas to improve and highlight both space and ambiance. The canvas and tracks technology I use meet all the safety requirements for a safe and healthy environment. For example, there are zero VOCs, and the materials achieved the GREENGUARD GOLD certification. The installation process is also cold, dry, fast, clean, and odor-free to reduce any waste or environmental impact.

You have a background in both art and architecture. How do you incorporate these two disciplines into your wall designs, and how do they inform your technical approach?

I am inspired by art and architectural design. Depending on the space, you have to find the perfect balance between round and straight lines. This balance creates the perfect art visual and atmosphere and makes people feel good in the space.

How do you stay up to date with the latest developments in materials and installation techniques, and how do you see these advancements impacting the future of wall design?

I am regularly visiting art shows and tech events across the world to stay up to date with the latest design innovation. I also always look at everything that surrounds me to find inspiration. I see the future technology impacting the wall design by creating live scenes through wall visuals – bringing art in everyday life.

How do you balance the technical demands of your work with the creative aspects of designing wall installations, and how do you ensure that your designs are both innovative and functional?

I need to fit specific spaces and create unique art visuals to give different atmospheres each time. Any project is different by size and design. A great design has to serve the space first. It can be there to visually increase a space size, create a soundproofing experience, or improve a more general atmosphere. The design always needs to fit a purpose and be aesthetic but also functional.

Can you walk us through your process for designing and installing a wall covering, from the initial concept to the final installation?

The first thing is the visual aspect. I have to determine the art creation that best fits the space. The size of the project has a direct impact on the visual that will be created. The design has to send you on a visual journey and enhances or creates a specific atmosphere, then comes the technical installation that requires a lot of attention and precision to end with a quality and perfect result.

What advice do you have for aspiring designers who want to incorporate technical innovation into their work, and how can they develop the skills and knowledge necessary to create successful wall installations?

Besides art, design, and technical approach, I would say, just be passionate about what you are doing and why you are doing it. That sounds obvious, but the “love-can-do” is how I drive my way in life. You constantly need to research and be very curious about the new ideas you see around you. That is key for an artist and designer.