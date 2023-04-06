6 Must-Have Mother’s Day Gifts for New Mompreneurs

Mother’s Day is the perfect time to pamper all the wonderful mamas with gifts that show how much you admire and appreciate them. If you are looking for a fantastic gift for the new mompreneur on your list, here are some top picks she would love. All of the below Mother’s Day gifts can also be ordered online from the comfort of your home office, so no need to make an inconvenient trip to the local mall!

Medical Scrubs Collection WonderWink Aero Women’s Bomber Jacket

She will love snuggling up in this jacket while working from home! Featuring a modern fit, this stylish and comfy jacket has 2 large side entry pocket and 2 top loading pockets inside. Also has a full-zip closure, rib knit crew neckline, rib knit cuffs, and rib knit back panel badge loop on shoulder. Available in white, wine, and navy, the jacket retails for $42.99. From Dickies scrubs to plus size scrubs and maternity scrubs, Medical Scrubs Collection provides the best scrub shopping experience, at the lowest possible prices.

Top Gift for New Moms: Kahlmi Baby Massager that Calms Colic, I25mproves Sleep

Kahlmi is the world’s first baby massager that soothes infants and strengthens the baby/parent bond. It is a must-have Mother’s Day gift for new parents who want to keep colic at bay, improve baby’s sleep, and strengthen their bond with their bundles of joy. A 2022 JPMA Innovation Awards finalist, this revolutionary baby massager puts the clinically proven power of baby massage into the user’s hands. It helps improve digestion, lessen fussiness, strengthen immunity, promote body awareness, and more. Baby massage helps build baby’s brains, increases growth, and improves sleep naturally!

Called “The Theragun for Babies” by Fast Company, Kahlmi also helps alleviate common baby ailments like teething, constipation, gas, and restlessness. It is the most natural way to soothe baby at home or on the go. Kahlmi features 3 tools (Acu-Touch for gentle foot/hand reflexology, Daily Soothe, and Bathtime Bliss) and 3 stage-based, low-level vibrational settings, which all provide a plethora of benefits. Anti-microbial, water resistant, rechargeable, and featuring a whisper-quiet operation, Kahlmi is recommended by pediatricians and wellness practitioners. Retails for $149.00 at kahlmi.com

Feltman Brothers Diamond Pointelle Knit Blanket

This knit baby blanket from Feltman Brothers is oh so sweet! It is made out of soft knit material with a classy diamond pointelle design throughout the weave and seed knit edges. Available in white, blue, pink, and popular sea coral to match any outfit your loved one is wearing. Perfect for a baby bassinet, carriage, or swaddling your precious bundle of joy. Retails for $73.75 at feltmanbrothers.com

Freshen Up Mom’s Car with the PURGGO Car Air Eco-Purifier & Freshener

A stinky home office will cause anxiety and stress, so freshen up mom’s workspace with the minimalistic and all-natural PURGGO air eco-purifier & freshener! It’s made with pure and sustainable natural bamboo charcoal, which absorbs & eliminates odor instead of masking it. Fragrance- & allergen-free, the PURGGO is all-natural, non-toxic, and 100% asthma and allergy friendly.

PURGGO perfectly combines nature, science, and love. All the product contains is pure all-natural moso bamboo charcoal, one of the most renewable natural resources in the world and Mother Nature’s purifier, which has been carbonized and activated at 1110°F – 1300°F (600°C – 700°C). Bamboo charcoal is a tried and tested air cleanser that’s been used in Asian countries for thousands of years. On top of this, it lasts for 365+ days (longer lasting than any product available worldwide) and works continuously in the background!Retails for $23.99 on Amazon.

Help Mom Get Organized with the Modular Closets Value Closet Kit

Made in the USA, Modular Closets’ DIY, pre-designed Value Closet Kit will tastefully maximizes the space in mom’s reach-in closet, making storage convenient and appealing. Neat and minimalistic, this closet system doubles some hanging areas while still accommodating longer garments. The shelves are designed strategically for utmost convenience. With its neutral look blending into and even complementing any decor, this easy-to-install closet is a timeless favorite. The high-quality closet system is wall-mounted with the company’s patented cleat system and features eco-friendly wood production. Retails for $494.99+.

Help Mom Sleep Better with the Manta Sleep Mask SOUND

Manta Sleep Mask SOUND gives mom complete control over the two senses that have the biggest impact on her sleep: sight and sound. Designed for side sleep comfort, the razor-thin Bluetooth® headphones are nestled within a ventilated strap — while the C-shaped eye cups ensure zero eye pressure and a perfect blackout seal without bulk. The result: unmatched comfort as mom listens to the sounds that soothe her — so she gets the best sleep she is capable of. Retails for $159 at mantasleep.com