ARTPARK announces “ART ALE” beer in partnership with RESURGENCE BREWING

Artpark fans are invited to be among the first to taste Artpark’s ART ALE during the ART ALE release party on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from Noon to 3:00pm at Resurgence Brewing Company located at 55 Chicago Street in downtown Buffalo, NY.

Admission to this event is FREE and open to the public. It will feature raffles and door prizes including Artpark concert tickets and more plus live music by The Brass Machine made possible by The Reid Group.

One dollar per pint and two dollars per four-pack of Artpark Art Ale sold supports the non-profit work of Artpark and Company.



This limited release summer time ale was created in collaboration with Resurgence Brewing Company and will also be available at Artpark this summer and at other locations to be announced soon.

Tickets for Artpark Concerts and Events will also be available for purchase at the release party.

Please visit artpark.net for more information.