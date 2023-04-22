In today’s fast-paced world, financial technology is rapidly transforming the way we manage and access our finances. One such company at the forefront of this revolution is DailyPay, where Alison Stapleton has been instrumental in driving growth and creating awareness about the positive impact of fintech on low-income workers.

In this exclusive article, we’ll delve into the pivotal role Alison has played in leading fundraising efforts and raising awareness for DailyPay, and explore the numerous benefits already realized by its users. With her extensive expertise and experience in the financial technology sector, Alison shares her insights on how DailyPay is empowering the underserved and revolutionizing the way people can access their earnings in real-time, providing them with greater financial freedom and stability.

Join us as we discuss the potential of this innovative business and the driving force behind it, Alison Stapleton, in our in-depth interview.

Hi Alison. We truly appreciate having you here. Can you describe your role at DailyPay and how you led the company’s strategy and fundraising efforts?

At DailyPay, I had two stints with the company. In my first stint, I worked in the Revenue department and was directly responsible for analyzing leading organizations that could benefit from DailyPay’s solution. I prepared evaluative proposals for c-suite across Fortune 500 companies to expand DailyPay’s reach across the United States and support the attainment of partnerships worth upward of ~$15 million dollars in revenue.

In my second stint, I worked within the Executive Office, supporting the setting and deployment of strategy across the entire organization of ~1,000 employees. I led Strategy and Growth where my responsibilities included developing corporate values to set a company culture that was used to recruit, retain, and engage over 500 employees, developing a new brand for the organization, including the creation of a new corporate mission statement to guide the organization toward the opportunity to change the financial system for the underbanked, leading capital raising initiatives, including preparation for the successful Series D financing which raised $175 million for the company and valued the company at over $1 billion, supporting debt raises including a $300 million credit facility to enable DailyPay to service the over 5 million eligible users who could access the service to reduce financial stress and debt, and driving overall operating efficiencies across the organization so that it was best structured to service their over 500 employer partners and 5 million eligible users.

How did you contribute to the successful Series D financing round that raised $175 million for DailyPay?

To secure the Series D financing, I collaborated closely with the CEO, CFO, and VP of Strategy. This involved identifying potential investors, developing our pitch deck and financial projections, and detailing our growth strategies, market opportunities, and potential risks.

By adopting a systematic and diligent approach, we successfully raised the Series D funding a few months later (although I wasn’t there to celebrate it, unfortunately!). However, I proudly watched on as the funding propelled the company to new levels of growth. This funding allowed us to bring our mission to life and retain and attract the best talent for the next phase of growth. Additionally, we created an Employee Value Proposition that defined the essence of the company and showcased what makes it so special to work there.

The success was evident with an 89% surge in new-user traffic just 1 month after the launch. The brand performed well with both business customers and end-users, with a 30% increase in B2B leads and a lift of consumer enrollment by one basis point. As a result, DailyPay was included in Fortune’s Best Places to Work list.

Can you share some of the initiatives you implemented to improve the operating efficiencies across the DailyPay organization?

I implemented several initiatives to improve operating efficiencies across the organization. One of the initiatives was the restructuring of our growth funnel, which helped us identify and address bottlenecks in the customer acquisition process, resulting in a more efficient and effective customer onboarding experience.

We also delivered a clear product go-to-market framework, which helped us streamline our product offerings and better align them with our customers’ needs. This initiative led to improved customer satisfaction and retention rates.

In addition, we reframed the way we provide value to our external stakeholders, ensuring that our clients receive the optimal, full-scale holistic service offering in the market. This resulted in increased customer loyalty and overall revenue growth.

Finally, we launched a free transfer option to enable workers to access their earned income before payday at no cost. This is fundamental to allowing millions of working Americans nationwide to now have a no-fee transfer option so they can pay bills, spend, save, or invest on their own schedule.

How did your experience managing liquidity and interest rate risks at the Bank of Ireland prepare you for your role at DailyPay?

At the Bank of Ireland, I was responsible for supporting management of the bank’s balance sheet, which involved analyzing and forecasting cash flows, monitoring liquidity, and developing strategies to manage interest rate risks. This involved a deep understanding of financial markets and a keen eye for detail. I also had to navigate complex regulatory requirements and work collaboratively with other departments to ensure that the bank’s objectives were met.

These skills have been directly transferable to my role at DailyPay, where I am responsible for managing the company’s treasury and capital markets activities. I use my experience to develop strategies to optimize our cash position, minimize our exposure to risk, and ensure that we have access to the necessary capital to fund our growth.

In addition, my experience in financial regulation and compliance has been particularly helpful as DailyPay continues to grow and operate in an increasingly complex regulatory environment. Overall, my experience at the Bank of Ireland has provided me with a strong foundation of financial knowledge and skills that have been instrumental in my current role at DailyPay.

Can you discuss the potential impact of DailyPay’s solution on reducing financial stress and debt for low-income workers and the long-term benefits of the business for this underserved demographic?

DailyPay’s solution has the potential to significantly reduce financial stress and debt for low-income workers by providing them with more control over their earned wages. This is particularly important for workers who live paycheck to paycheck and may face unexpected expenses or emergencies that require immediate funds.

By giving workers the ability to access their earned wages before payday, DailyPay can help them avoid resorting to predatory lenders or high-interest credit cards. This can help prevent them from falling into a cycle of debt and financial hardship. In addition, the ability to access earned wages in a more timely manner can also help workers avoid late fees and penalties that can further compound their financial challenges.

By helping to alleviate financial stress and reduce debt, DailyPay’s solution can also have long-term benefits for low-income workers. It can help improve their financial stability, which can lead to better overall health and well-being. It can also help workers build their savings and financial resilience, which can provide a pathway to greater economic mobility.

Overall, DailyPay’s solution has the potential to make a significant positive impact on the lives of low-income workers, who are often underserved by traditional financial services. By providing them with greater control over their earned wages, DailyPay can help promote financial wellness and empower workers to take charge of their financial futures.