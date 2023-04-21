Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords gets boost in preventing gun violence from the Artist Bonnie Lautenberg

New Artwork “Guns Kill” by Bonnie Lautenberg launches national initiative at giffords.org/miamiexhibit Honoring 10th Anniversary of the Giffords Foundation to Protect Americans from Gun Violence.

The artwork is currently on view at the Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU in Miami Beach, where the exhibition Lady Liberty: A Bonnie Lautenberg Retrospective has been extended twice due to popular demand, now on view until May 15.

Lautenberg’s exhibition has received national acclaim by Artnet News as one of the “Must-See Museum Shows During Art Basel Miami Beach” and as “One of the Hottest Exhibitions During Art Basel Miami Beach” by Elite Traveler Magazine.

Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who was severely injured by gunshots, survived a January 2011 attack in Tucson by a gunman that left 6 people dead and 13 others wounded. Giffords is a leader in the movement to end gun violence in America. Led by the former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, the organization brings decades of political, legal, and policy expertise to the fight for gun safety. Nearly 50,000 people died from gun violence in the U.S. in 2021. This uniquely American crisis leaves no community untouched. From universal background checks to community-based violence intervention strategies, we know that there are proven solutions that will make our country safer. In statehouses and courthouses across America, we’re taking on the gun lobby and winning.

Since the tragedy at Sandy Hook in December 2012, the organization has helped pass more than 525 gun safety laws in nearly every state and Washington DC. Gun violence is a complex problem, and ending this epidemic will require a wide range of solutions. Giffords is committed to seeing this fight through, until the promise of a safe and just country is a reality for every person and community in America.

Bonnie Lautenberg is an artist, photographer and writer and her art is in the permanent collections of several galleries and mueums. Her works have been featured in gallery shows, museums and art fairs throughout the country and in 2022, Lautenberg was appointed by the White House to the President’s Advisory Committee on the Arts. Currently, she divides her time between New York and Palm Beach ‒ retaining the ties she nurtured in Washington, DC while she was the wife of the late 5-term Senator Frank Lautenberg. She has been described as “having enough Washington insider stories to fill a book.”