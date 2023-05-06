FRI MAY 12, the YYDC Performs a Special Preview Performance of NOWHERE at Chautauqua Institution

YYDC is set to perform a special preview performance of NOWHERE, a new work choreographed by Artistic Director Yue Yin, at Chautauqua Institution’sAmphitheater on Friday, May 12 at 4:00 p.m.

NOWHERE, an original piece created by Yue Yin will premiere in June at the Chelsea Factory in New York City, where the contemporary dance company is based. Over the last decade, YYDC has refined and expanded on an original movement called FoCo Technique™. This technique is defined as a fusion inspired by Chinese dance, folk, ballet and contemporary dance movement, and can be found in all YYDC’s original pieces produced, choreographed or commissioned. The company’s mission is to establish and develop FoCo Technique™ into

a globally recognized training method for professional dancers as well as dance practitioners and to continue cultivating audiences’ interest in contemporary dance by presenting

artistically responsible and socially conscious works. “Our artist–in–residence program offers space for artists to work and attendees an intimate experience with dancers and artistic directors,” shared Deborah Sunya Moore, Senior Vice President and Chief Program Officer. “It really is special to see the work here first!”



The company’s international touring credits include Schrit_tmacher Festival in Germany and Rassegna Musike in Italy. YYDC has performed at festivals such as SummerStage, Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival Inside Out, New York International Fringe Festival, Open Door Dance Festival in Iowa City, DanceNow at Joe’s Pub and more. Additionally, their movement has been performed on stages such as Hanover International Choreographic competition, BAM Fisher, Joyce SoHo Theater, Peridance Theater, Lincoln Center Rosh Hall, and New York Live

Arts.

Following the performance, join the YYDC for a four–course dinner and conversation at the Athenaeum Hotel.

$80– Performance & Dinner with Wine Pairings

$65– Performance & Dinner Only

$25– Preview Performance Only

For an additional fee of $80, you can “Dine with a Dancer” and hear more about the FoCo Technique™ and learn more about YYDC.

Wine pairings are served with each of the four courses. (Dinner may be ordered with or without wine pairings).



Learn more about our performance and dinner packages here .



