This Week at Central & Online: May 8 – 14

1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo, NY 14203 716-858-8900 | www.BuffaloLib.org

Monday, May 8 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 11:30 AM Class Visit. Central Meeting Room

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM TechKnow Class: 3D Modeling with TinkerCAD. TechKnow Lab

3:00 PM – 5:45 PM Crafting @ Central. Information Services (Behind the ROK)

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM AFL: ArtWorks. Central Meeting Room (Pre-registration Required)

4:00 PM – 6:55 PM Y.A.L.E. Academy. Gallery Conference Room

(Pre-registration Required)

5:30 PM – 6:30 PM ASPA Board Meeting. Board Room (Pre-registration Required)

7:00 PM Nature Book Club: Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer

(online via Zoom) https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8408043939

Tuesday, May 9 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM International Institute of Buffalo Job Club. West Room

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Gallery Conference Room

(Pre-registration Required)

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo: Joe Martin Lin-Hill, Ph.D. – Buffalo AKG

(online via Zoom) https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87979200339

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Coordinated Entry Staff Meeting. West Room

(Pre-registration Required)

3:00 PM – 5:45 PM Crafting @ Central. Information Services (Behind the ROK)

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM AFL: ArtWorks. West Room, Central Meeting Room

(Pre-registration Required)

4:00 PM – 6:55 PM Y.A.L.E. Academy. Gallery Conference Room

(Pre-registration Required)

Wednesday, May 10 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Information Table: Fidelis Care. Near Media Room

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM Information Table: United Healthcare. Near Computers

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM USPTO Webinar-Invention-Con 2023: Building Tomorrow’s Innovation (online)

3:00 PM – 5:45 PM Crafting @ Central. Information Services (Behind the ROK)

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM AFL: ArtWorks. West Room, Auditorium (Pre-registration Required)

4:00 PM – 6:15 PM Movie Matinee: Shan-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021).

Ring of Knowledge

5:00 PM – 6:50 PM Erie County Probation Dept. Central Meeting Room

(Pre-registration Required)

5:30 PM – 6:30 PM Hunt Real Estate Program: Pathway to Homeownership.

Gallery Conference Room

Thursday, May 11 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM International Institute of Buffalo Library Tour and Program. West Room

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Gallery Conference Room

(Pre-registration Required)

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM USPTO Webinar-Invention-Con 2023: Building Tomorrow’s Innovation (online)

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM SCORE Webinar-IRS Direct Pay: How to Pay Your Taxes Online

Quickly and Easily (online)

2:00 PM – 6:45 PM 10th Annual Mental Health Flash Mob. Throughout Library,

Reading Park and Ramp

3:00 PM – 5:45 PM Crafting @ Central. Information Services (Behind the ROK)

4:00 PM – 5:00 PM B&ECPL Board of Trustees Executive Committee Meeting.

Joseph B. Rounds Board Room

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM AFL: ArtWorks. TechKnow Lab (Pre-registration Required)

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Young Generations Program. Arts for Learning Offices

(Pre-registration Required)

4:00 PM – 6:55 PM Y.A.L.E. Academy. Gallery Conference Room

(Pre-registration Required)

4:30 PM – 6:55 PM Parent Network of WNY: Charla con Nosotros. West Room

Friday, May 12 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo Walk-In Legal Clinic. Study Rooms

10:30 AM – 11:15 AM Class Visit. Collection Gallery Kids’ Area

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Drop-in Painting. West Room

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM USPTO Webinar-Invention-Con 2023: Building Tomorrow’s Innovation

(online)

3:00 PM – 4:45 PM Crafting @ Central. Information Services (Behind the ROK)

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM AFL: ArtWorks Internship. West Room (Pre-registration Required)

Saturday, May 13 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:30 AM – 11:30 AM Free Homework Help (Grades K – 8). Kids’ Space

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle. Launch Pad MakerSpace

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM Arts for Learning 2nd Saturdays: Fun-damentals Puppets Workshop w/ Janice Spagnola. Ring of Knowledge

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM “Cultivate Cinema at Central: The Lives of Thérèse

(French w/ English Subtitles) (Adult themes). Auditorium”

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Lego Club. Kids’ Space

1:30 PM – 3:00 PM Teen Anime/Manga Club. West Room

2:00 PM – 4:45 PM Buffalo Writers Critique Group. Gallery Conference Room

2:30 PM – 4:30 PM Brain Sparks Book Group (in-person). Central Meeting Room

(Pre-registration Required)

Sunday, May 14 Library open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM Magic: The Gathering. Launch Pad MakerSpace

Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular library hours

B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery

David Gray: Mark Twain’s Buffalo Friend. Mark Twain Room

Four Centuries of Book Binding: The Jordan Collection. Rare Book Room

Buffalo Public Schools: Celebrating Art! Exhibit Through May 31. Whisper Space

Buffalo Presidential Center. 2nd floor, beyond Collections Gallery. Open Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Details about online programs: https://tinyurl.com/BECPLOnline2023