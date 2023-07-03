Right All Along: Artvoice’s J. Gary DiLaura

Special Counsel John Durham's trip to Capitol Hill was old news says retired FBI Agent and Artvoice columnist J. Gary DiLaura. Special Counsel John Durham's trip to Capitol Hill was old news says retired FBI Agent and Artvoice columnist J. Gary DiLaura.

Editor’s Note: Decorated retired FBI Special Agent and The Right Side columnist J. Gary DiLaura has been a long-time columnist and contributor for Artvoice. Some say his commentary courts controversy. Others say he tells it how it is based on decades in the trenches of high-stakes federal law enforcement.

Last late last month, Special Counsel John Durham testified before the House Judiciary Committee about his investigation into Donald Trump and Russian Collusion in the 2016 Presidential Election. For Former FBI Special Agent DiLaura, Durham’s trip to Capitol Hill did not yield any significant new information. This is because he has been talking about these issues extensively for the past six-plus years and has been on point the entire time.

No matter your bent, we must give credit where credit is due. Former Special Agent DiLaura’s commentary has been steadfast on the Russia Collusion story since early 2018. And his analysis, published on Artvoice, raised crucial questions and legal issues early on.

THE RIGHT SIDE

By J GARY DILAURA

SPECIAL COUNSEL DURHAM’S TESTIMONY BEFORE CONGRESS…

THAT IS EXACTLY WHAT I’VE BEEN WRITING… FOR THE PAST 6+ YEARS!

WHAT TOOK SO LONG?

This writer has been writing about all the facts that Durham spent four years investigating and affirmed all I have written! And I didn’t have a staff of FBI Agents to come to the same conclusions.

Don’t think so? Click on “Opinion” at the top of the Home Page above my name, in Artvoice.com, and read Articles from 2/25/18, 4/5/18, and 4/14/18 and see if it matches what Durham found …but could not charge because he wasn’t allowed to pursue leads “outside” of his scope…even if he uncovered new crimes…committed by FBI Agents! He should have followed his leads but was afraid he’d be fired. He has a good six-digit job.

But as an FBI Agent, I never failed to follow the evidence no matter where it took me! He should have either followed new leads on new crimes or resigned…my opinion! What the hell took six years to find?! He should never have taken that Special Prosecutor job if he couldn’t follow new leads, like Special Investigator Mueller‘s Team. They pulled every dirty trick in the book to try to find/create crimes Trump committed…and there were none…according to Bob Mueller. So then, why was President Trump Impeached…twice? Control…remember that word!

A President can only be Impeached for High Crimes and Misdemeanors…okay…what were they? Come on, man, please tell me the Section of Title 18, U S Code that Trump was charged and Impeached!!!

You cannot find any crimes or charges because there are none, nada, zilch!

Well… tell me! Please do! We keep hearing from reliable sources such as Joe Obiden, Hussein Obama, and Hillary Clinton that Donald Trump is a criminal and collaborated with the Russians. Wait one minute… where did Hillary get the Steele Dossier? Oh, I almost forgot…Russia! And another thing…Like MOST Billionaires, Trump made most of his money in real estate and smart business deals. However, none of his enemies like Obiden, like Obama or Hillary, ever had a job, never had a payroll, yet they came into politics poor; according to all of them, they never had a job that paid more than a few hundred thousand dollars and left politics as multi,multi-millionaires, with 2,3,4 multi-million dollar homes from Hawaii, to Martha’s Vineyard to the Shores of Delaware and Obdien is still raking it in. According to press reports, Obiden just split 10 million with his family…Obama came in with a reported net worth of $250,000, and 8 years later left with a reported $25 Mil…WOW…must be one hell of a Book deal!

If Trump were ever seen spitting on the sidewalk, somebody would have a picture of it and then photoshopped it to show he spit on a 90-year-old woman in a wheelchair after kicking her dog! It is funny how Mueller’s team uncovered NO Criminal acts, try though they may, spending 25+ million dollars over two years…un-freaking believable …and not so much as a “We’re sorry, Mr. President “!

Long before the famous Comey statement to the President that the Steel Dossier is “salacious and unverified,” I was reporting on the illegal activities between the FISA Court and the FBI…go into “Opinion” on the Artvoice home page and read some of my columns dating back to early 2018 (all my articles are also on my website therightsidejgarydilaura.com under Archives) and see if you agree it’s precisely what Durham was reporting to Congress today June 21, 2023…all written, by me six years ago!

As soon as Comey told President Trump on National Television that the “Steele Dossier was “salacious and unverified,” the REAL FBI would have opened a case on criminal acts by all those I named 6-7 years ago, including Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Lisa Page, Baker, DOJ Yates, DOJ Rosenstein and many others who lied to the FISA Court by putting their names to the Carter Page wiretap search warrants! Oh…I forgot, the FBI Director Comey probably wouldn’t allow me to do that. You see…that’s how CONTROL works! That’s why Durham couldn’t investigate or indict anybody…CONTROL! That’s why they Impeached Trump…because they could …Control!

Durham testified that Carter Page’s first search warrant was unfounded, did not follow “protocol,” and intentionally lacked exculpatory evidence favorable to Carter Page.

It wasn’t Protocol that Strzok and the others didn’t follow …it was Federal Laws! FISA Rules to Protect US Citizens, Rules and Regulations… the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure, FBI and DOJ Rule Books…they didn’t follow and committed Obstruction of Justice… and more…protocol, my ass. Criminals, except the one man who will put them in jail if he wins…President Donald J Trump.

If Carter Page’s first search warrant was “unfounded,” then it is, Illegal, as I have been saying since 2015!!!! That makes everything after that …at least two more wiretaps on the RNC headquarters, Trump Palace, Candidate Trump, and all the cases those scoundrels created …Fruits of the Poison Tree…absolutely and positively illegal!!!

So all those monitored under the fake FISA warrants… which were explicitly created to protect/prevent US Citizens from being illegally monitored…have standing to file very serious Civil Rights Suits for violation of their 4th, 5th, and equal rights amendment 14th, as well as other recourses! Those violations allow for TRIPLE damages, and PUNITIVE damages cannot be paid by ANY employing Municipality (DOJ, FISA COURT, or any other employer)!!!

So Carter Page, if you don’t file you and the others who were targeted as a result of ANYTHING to do with, as a result of, that first warrant…you all need your heads examined…do a class action and start a “Go Fund Me” but for the sake of America do not allow those bastards who signed any FISA warrant documents get away with it! Go after them!!! Remember this…FISA ordered ALL Department Heads to personally sign ALL FISA warrants because they did not trust DOJ, FBI, and the other law enforcement agencies just before the Carter Page first warrant. What’s that tell you?

If Donald Trump doesn’t win, we will have lost the last chance to live free…you already heard they are going to eliminate all Fossil Fuels by 2030, hire 87,000 IRS Agents, do away with cash US dollars and go to Biden Digital dollars, they already destroyed the Southern Border…News Max reported that IRS Agents have already illegally entered private citizens homes WITHOUT Search Warrants or Permission. They’re telling people they can!

I must have missed something…when was the 4th Amendment changed, or was it canceled? I guess the 4th is NO MORE! What happened to the ACLU, are they gone as well? CONTROL, CONTROL, AND THEN …MORE CONTROL!!!

The President cannot set aside any Amendments to the Constitution by EOs, nor can Congress set aside any Amendments to the Constitution by a Bill or Law…it’s MUCH more involved than that! The IRS cannot set aside the 4th Amendment; read the 4th Amendment. Those parties with standing should speak to a Civil Rights Attorney.

People think…why are they doing these insane/illegal things to us? You had better wake up, or it will be over…You ask what will be over, your Constitutional Republic …that’s what! CONTROL!?

Climate Change… stop Fossil fuels…it’s all about control…not a damn thing to do with CO2 or anything a man can control…But they have many of you fooled…man cannot contain ANY ELEMENTS that make up CLIMATE. So how can they control Climate Change? Remember, FOOL is a big part of being FOOLED!

