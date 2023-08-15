Add a Pop of Barbiecore to Your Home Office with Throne Kingdom

Barbiecore has exploded in popularity in light of the new Barbie movie, with homeowners everywhere looking for vibrant and colorful furniture pieces to add to their living spaces. Throne Kingdom offers a top-quality selection of timeless royal throne chairs and other furniture pieces that will help you create your own Barbie Dreamhouse! Each furnishing exudes exceptional craftsmanship and unparalleled creativity. They will help brighten up your home office and amplify your daily inspiration.

Throne Kingdom’s creatives take advantage of their wealth of experience to create pieces that reflect elegance, style, and royalty in all perspectives. The folks at Throne Kingdom revel in the dream to realize and the idealization process — everything is tailored and meticulously executed under the best procedures and quality materials. All of the royal thrones below are hand-chiseled and put together piece by piece. They are a must for adding a dash of Barbiecore to your home office.

Throne Kingdom Queen Tiffany Throne Chair

This chair will give any room a regal look and awe-inspiring pop of colorful Barbiecore! Made with solid mahogany wood, stain-resistant marine-grade vinyl, crystal tufting, and a gloss pink finish, this gorgeous chair is so posh! Retails for $895.

Throne Kingdom Crown Tiffany Throne Chair

Bring some royalty into your life with this stunning throne chair. You will sit in absolute comfort and style! Available in an array of hues to match any color scheme, it features solid mahogany wood, a crown inlay, faux patent leather, crystal tufting, and a gold finish. Retails for $995.

Throne Kingdom Queen Venus Throne Chair

You will love lounging on this unique, jaw-dropping chair in your home office. It has such a spunky and fun aesthetic! Made with solid mahogany wood, stain-resistant marine-grade vinyl, crystal tufting, it is available in various hues to suit any decor. Retails for $1095.

About Throne Kingdom

Throne kingdom is your one-stop destination for custom made Throne chairs and wooden works of all forms. Based out of Brooklyn, NY, Throne Kingdom creates phenomenal royal designs delivered right to your home in the most convenient and efficient way. The company carefully selects all their resources and caters to upscale clients with a knack and unrelenting desire for contemporary design. Throne Kingdom designs all products with an ultra-focus on high back throne chairs and sofas to give any home a touch of royalty and contemporary design.

Throne Kingdom’s mission is to continue being a dominant leader in custom-made throne chairs and sofas for distributors and service centers around the world. They aim to add value, style, and royalty to their clients lives by providing an established global supply network, enhanced flexibility tailored towards customers’ needs, and more. The long-term vision is to continue establishing a furniture brand that benefits businesses and homes seeking a more unique design that would stand out from your typical furniture.