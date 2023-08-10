CEPA Gallery New Exhibitions Open Next Week!

Apply for Photography Works!
Photography Works is a year-long program that provides 10 students, ages 15-20, who have a serious interest in photography, with in depth instruction and mentoring, culminating in an exhibition at CEPA.
General Applications close Sunday, August 20th,
so submit your application in the link below:
PHOTOGRAPHY WORKS 2023-2024 APPLICATION
Upcoming Classes
INTRO TO DIGITAL PHOTOGRAPHY AND CAMERA RAW
A Photography Class for Ages 16+
Saturdays, September 16th and 23rd, 2023
10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
INTRO TO 35MM B/W DEVELOPING AND PRINTING
A Photography Class for Ages 16+
Saturdays, September 30th and October 7th, 2023
10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
LEARN YOUR DIGITAL CAMERA
A Photography Class for Ages 13+
Fridays, October 6th and 13th, 2023
5:30 PM – 8:30 PM
LUMEN PRINTING
A 1-Day Photography Class for Ages 13+
Saturday, October 14th, 2023
2:00 PM – 6:00 PM
PHONE PHOTOGRAPHY
A 1-Day Photography Class for Ages 16+
Saturday, October 21st, 2023
10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
ONE LIGHT STUDIO
A 1-Day Photography Class for Ages 16+
Saturday, October 28th, 2023
10:00 AM – 3:00 PM
For more information about our workshops, and classes, please contact Nate Ely, Education Director, at nate@cepagallery.org.ddd
