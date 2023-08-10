Arts & Culture Events Featured TV & Film

Only 2 More Opportunities to Catch Sunset Cinema on the South Lawn of the Richardson Olmsted Campus

August 10, 2023
Jamie Moses

Buffalo Rising, in collaboration with Douglas Development, EnergyMark, the Richardson Olmsted Campus and the Elmwood Village Association, are delighted to present “Sunset Cinema” on the South Lawn of the Richardson Olmsted Campus. This free outdoor movie series guarantees an evening of affordable family fun set against the magnificent backdrop of Buffalo’s architectural gem, Douglas Jemal’s Richardson Hotel.