Buffalo Rising, in collaboration with Douglas Development, EnergyMark, the Richardson Olmsted Campus and the Elmwood Village Association, are delighted to present “Sunset Cinema” on the South Lawn of the Richardson Olmsted Campus. This free outdoor movie series guarantees an evening of affordable family fun set against the magnificent backdrop of Buffalo’s architectural gem, Douglas Jemal’s Richardson Hotel.
-
Share This!
Only 2 More Opportunities to Catch Sunset Cinema on the South Lawn of the Richardson Olmsted Campus
August 10, 2023
You may also like
Arts & Culture • Featured • Visual Arts
CEPA Gallery New Exhibitions Open Next Week!
August 10, 2023
About the author
Jamie Moses
Jamie Moses founded Artvoice in 1990
Add Comment