MusicalFare opens Guys and Dolls Sep 6–Oct 8

September 6th – October 8th at www.musicalfare.com

A fresh and innovative production of the all-time classic musical comedy, GUYS & DOLLS tells the overlapping stories of high-roller Sky Masterson, who falls in love with mission worker Sarah Brown, and lovable rapscallion Nathan Detroit, engaged for 14 years to Miss Adelaide, a headliner at the Hot Box Club. Featuring a classic score by Frank Loesser, including the songs “Luck Be a Lady,” “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat,” “If I Were A Bell” and “A Bushel and a Peck.”

Music & Lyrics by Frank Loesser

Book by Jo Swerling & Abe Burrows

Directed by Chris Kelly

Choreographed by Kristy E. Cavanagh

Music Direction by Theresa Quinn

The production stars Sarah Blewett, Sidney Bowers, Susana Breese, James Anthony Caposito, Bobby Cooke, Kevin Deese, Gretchen Didio, Thomas Evans, Alex Anthony Garcia, Alejandro Gabriel Gomez, Rolando Martin Gomez, Jimmy Janowski, John Kaczorowski, Anthony Lazzaro, Natasha McCandless, Maria Pedro and Davida Evette Tolbert.

The performance schedule is September 6th – October 8th, Wednesdays at 7:00pm, Thursdays at 7:00pm, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 3:30pm and 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm.

There will be a special “half-price preview” on Tuesday, September 5th at 7:00pm. Meet-the-cast talkbacks take place after all Wednesday performances EXCEPT opening night, September 6th.

The performance on Friday, September 22nd (Curtain Up Night) is at 8pm.

Ticket prices :

General Admission – $52

Students – $17

Non-Students Under 30 Years Old – $30

Group rates available. Ticket reservations may be made by calling 716-839-8540 or online at www.musicalfare.com

Visa, Mastercard, Discover and checks are accepted.

Proof of vaccination is NO LONGER REQUIRED.

MusicalFare Theatre is a professional musical theatre company in residence at, but independently operated from, Daemen College. MusicalFare Theatre is located at 4380 Main Street in Amherst, NY (between Harlem and Getzville Roads). Parking is FREE, and the theatre is handicapped accessible.