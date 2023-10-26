“All of Our Relations” Exhibition Celebrates Native American Heritage Month at the Carnegie External Inbox

The Carnegie Art Center is pleased to announce “All of Our Relations,” a month-long celebration in honor of Native American Heritage Month, featuring the rich cultural heritage of the Seneca and Tuscarora Nations. This significant event will take place at the Carnegie Art Center, located at 240 Goundry Street, North Tonawanda, NY 14120, from November 1 to 29, 2023.

In partnership with Seneca Nation community member Olivia Maybee, the Carnegie Art Center will host a compelling group art exhibition, showcasing talented artists from the Seneca and Tuscarora Nations. The exhibition will feature visual artists including Seneca artists Hayden Haynes, Sam Jacobs, Mary Jacobs, and Olivia Maybee, as well as Tuscarora artists Robert DAlimonte, Erwin Printup, and Kehala Smith. The event aims to highlight the resiliency of Indigenous communities and shed light on their cultural significance in the Western NY region.

“We hope you can join us for ‘All of Our Relations,’ a unique opportunity to experience the vibrant artistry of the Seneca and Tuscarora Nations,” said Natalie Brown, Program Coordinator at the Carnegie Art Center. “This exhibition and the accompanying events will foster important conversations about historical and contemporary impacts faced by Indigenous communities, while also celebrating their enduring strength and cultural contributions.”

The exhibition will kick off with a free Opening Reception of the group exhibition on Thursday, November 2, from 6 to 8 PM. Throughout the month, the Carnegie Art Center will host a series of free and public Special Events, including a Cultural Storytelling Event titled “Re-Thinking Thanksgiving” with Perry Ground on Saturday, November 11, at 1 PM, and a Smoke Dance Demonstration with Q&A featuring Jordan Smith & Co. on Saturday, November 18, at 1 PM. The exhibition will culminate in a Closing Reception & Artist Talk on Wednesday, November 29, from 6 to 8 PM, featuring the artists from the group show.

“We invite everyone to join us in celebrating the creativity, resilience, and cultural heritage of the Seneca and Tuscarora Nations,” added Brown. “This exhibition and the associated events are open to all ages, offering a unique opportunity to engage with Indigenous art and traditions.”

The “All of Our Relations” exhibition and events are made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrant program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, and administered by Arts Services Inc.

Special thanks to the JC Seneca Foundation and Gail’s Tobacco & Gas on Tuscarora Reservation for their generous support of “All of Our Relations.”

For more information about the exhibition and the Carnegie Art Center, please visit www.carnegieartcenter.org or contact Natalie at info@carnegieartcenter.org or 716-694-4400.