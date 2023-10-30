Carnegie Art Center to Host ART OFF THE WALL Fundraiser and Art Exhibition

Celebrate the 8th Annual ART OFF THE WALL Exhibition and Fundraiser to benefit the Carnegie Art Center in North Tonawanda on Thursday, December 7, 2023 from 6:30-8:30PM. ART OFF THE WALL is a unique opportunity to purchase 5×7” original works of art for only $20 each. Artwork is donated by local award winning and emerging artists with a variety of styles and mediums represented. This year’s event will be emceed by Maryalice Demler, beloved news anchor at Channel 2 WGRZ News.

General admission is $15 and includes a complimentary drink and hors d’oeuvres. There are 20 FAST PASSES available for $25 each, which guarantees ticket holders are the first 20 guests to select artwork from the wall. FAST PASSES are available on the Carnegie Art Center’s website. General admission ($15) must be purchased at the door the night of the event.

As in past years, the venue runs as a first come, first serve event. Patrons walk away with their purchase that evening and have an opportunity to have their purchase framed on-site by Five Points Framing at a reasonable cost. In addition to the 5×7” art sale, a fine art silent auction will take place in the East Gallery where attendees can bid on original artwork by 30 regional artists. Participating artists in the silent art auction include Charles Clough, Cindi O’Mara, Russell Ram, Beth Pederson, Joyce Hill, Jody Ziehm, George Grace and more.

The purpose of the Carnegie Art Center is to sponsor, promote and encourage the development of visual and performing arts. All proceeds from ART OFF THE WALL will be reinvested in programming and operations at the organization to continue providing high quality and accessible artistic enrichment throughout the year.

Sponsorships are available for businesses, organizations, or individuals to support the event. Sponsorship information can be found on the Center’s website.

For more information please contact the Carnegie Art Center at (716) 694-4400, visit their website at www.carnegieartcenter.org , find them on facebook @Carnegie Art Center or Follow them on Instagram @carnegieartcenter.

Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1475121246605954

Website: http://carnegieartcenter.org/ art-off-the-wall/