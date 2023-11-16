ANTHONY CHASE: my life in the audience – THE SATURN CLUB – Tickets On Sale Now

An evening of story and song with theater critic, raconteur, and all round bon vivant Anthony Chase, with music director Philip Farugia at the piano hosted by Western New York’s premiere social club, The Saturn Club.

For 30 years Anthony has kept listeners of WBFO informed of events in the theater world with his popular Friday morning radio segment Theater Talk. He is senior theater critic for the Buffalo News, and for many years, was the theater editor for Artvoice. He keeps the region informed of news of the theater in his blog: theatertalkbuffalo.com.

In this sophisticated and amusing cabaret performance, Anthony will regale audiences with song and tales of his storied life attending the theater. Names will be dropped!