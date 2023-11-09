MusicalFare Theatre Presents: LEGALLY BLONDE Nov. 8–Dec 10

LEGALLY BLONDE

Music & Lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe & Nell Benjamin Book by Heather Hatch

Directed/Choreographed by Michael Oliver-Walline Music Direction by Joe Isgar

A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, LEGALLY BLONDEfollows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances – this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal! In a tribute to Girl Power, Elle Woods proves self-discovery never goes out of style.

The production stars Vinnie Canale, James Anthony Caposito, Nicole Cimato, Bobby Cooke, Gretchen Didio, Thomas Evans, Anna Fernandez, Amanda Funiciello, Alex Anthony Garcia, Karen Harty, Sabrina Kahwaty, Kristen-Marie Lopez, Gabriella Jean McKinley, Kayla McSorley, Sean Ryan, Marc Sacco & Alexandria Watts.

Set, Lighting & Sound Design is by Chris Cavanagh, Costume Design is by Kari Drozd and Hair, Wig & Make-up Design is by Susan Drozd.

The performance schedule is November 8th – December 10th, Wednesdays at 7:00pm, Thursdays at 7:00pm, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 3:30pm and 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm.

There will be a special “half-price preview” on Tuesday, November 7th at 7:00pm. Meet-the-cast talkbacks take place after all Wednesday performances EXCEPT opening night, November 8th.

There is no performance on Wednesday, November 22nd or Thursday, November 23rd for Thanksgiving Holidays.



There is an additional performance on Sunday, November 26th at 7pm.

Ticket prices :

$55 – General

$20 – Students

$30 – Patrons Under 30

Group rates available.

Ticket reservations may be made by calling 716-839-8540 or online at www.musicalfare.com

All seating is assigned. Visa, Mastercard, Discover and checks are accepted.