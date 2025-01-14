MUSICALFARE presents THE LAST FIVE YEARS  January 10 – January 26, 2025

CABARET MUSICALS SERIES
THE LAST FIVE YEARS (On the Premier Cabaret Stage) :
MusicalFare Theatre is on the web at www.musicalfare.com
Written & Composed by Jason Robert Brown
Directed by Eric Deeb Weaver
Music Direction by Theresa Quinn
Written by Tony Award-winner Jason Robert Brown (PARADE), this intensely personal look at the five year relationship between a writer and an actress is told from both points of view: she chronicles their union from the end to the beginning, he from the beginning to the end. Presented as part of MusicalFare’s Cabaret Musical Series.
The production stars Kelly Copps and Steve Copps.
Set, Lighting & Sound Design by Chris Cavanagh, Costume Design by Kari Drozd, Hair and Makeup Design by Susan Drozd.
Dates/Times/Price:
Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm
Sundays at 2pm
Ticket price is $45.
Ticket reservations may be made by calling 716-839-8540 or online at www.musicalfare.com
All seating is assigned. Visa, Mastercard, Discover and checks are accepted.