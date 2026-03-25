Google Stock Is Sliding Again Today And Here Is Every Reason Why

Google’s parent company Alphabet is having another rough session. Shares of GOOGL closed at $290.44 on March 24, down 3.7% on the day, and continued sliding into March 25 trading, where the stock is currently sitting around $292–295, down another 2.2% on the day.

That puts it roughly 7% below where it started the year and about 15% off its 52-week high of $343.69, which the stock hit in early February 2026. Over the past four weeks alone, Alphabet has lost nearly 7%.

Several headwinds arrived at the same time, and understanding the difference between what is short-term noise and what carries real structural weight matters.

The Immediate Pressure: Oil And The Iran Conflict

The single biggest factor driving Tuesday’s drop was crude oil. The escalating U.S.-Iran conflict pushed Brent Crude toward $100 per barrel, triggering a broad-based sell-off across the Nasdaq.

For most companies, rising oil is a general inflation concern. For Alphabet specifically, it cuts closer.

Running Google’s global network of AI data centers requires staggering amounts of electricity, and energy costs run directly into operating expenses.

Google President Ruth Porat made this point explicitly at an industry conference just last week, warning that the U.S. may not be scaling power supplies quickly enough to meet the exploding demand from AI infrastructure.

She was talking about a structural problem, not a quarterly blip. When oil spikes and makes that infrastructure more expensive to operate, investors immediately start running the numbers on whether Alphabet’s $175 to $185 billion 2026 capex guidance still pencils out.

That guidance, announced after Q4 2025 earnings, represents nearly double the prior year’s infrastructure spend and was already the single largest source of investor anxiety heading into the spring.

What Does The European Regulatory Front Have To Do With This?

Compounding Tuesday’s move, 18 industry groups filed a formal letter urging the European Commission to act on Alphabet’s alleged non-compliance with the Digital Markets Act.

The DMA carries penalties of up to 10% of a company’s global annual turnover, and Alphabet crossed $400 billion in annual revenue for the first time in 2025.

In a worst-case scenario, that ceiling represents a fine in the range of $40 billion.

The European Commission has already imposed a $2.95 billion fine in a separate adtech case, and is also investigating whether Google used publishers’ content without authorization to train its AI products. Neither of those cases is resolved.

In the U.S., the DOJ and 35 states filed appeals in February 2026 seeking tougher antitrust remedies in the search case.

A separate adtech case, in which a federal judge ruled last April that Google illegally monopolized publisher ad servers and ad exchanges, has a remedies ruling pending sometime this year that could include a forced divestiture of Google’s AdX exchange.

These are not theoretical risks. They are active legal proceedings with real financial consequences attached.

The AI Competition Question

The third factor cited by analysts on Tuesday was Anthropic’s announcement that its Claude AI assistant can now control computers, navigating software, completing tasks, and operating across platforms by imitating human keystrokes and mouse movements.

The market reacted not to Claude specifically but to what it signals about where AI is heading.

Google’s search dominance has historically rested on being the default entry point between users and information.

If autonomous AI agents can retrieve, synthesize, and act on information without a traditional search interface, that default position becomes harder to defend.

Analysts have framed this as a potential structural shift from the “application layer” to the “intelligence layer,” with long-term pricing power implications for any company whose moat depends on controlling how users find things.

Alphabet’s Gemini AI is its own answer to this challenge, but the market was pricing in some uncertainty about timing and execution.

What Does The Future Look Like?

The pressure being felt in the stock price is real. None of it has changed the underlying business.

Alphabet’s Q4 2025 earnings, the most recently reported quarter, beat across the board. Revenue came in at $113.8 billion for the quarter, up 18% year over year. Google Cloud grew 48%, a number that puts it firmly in contention with AWS and Azure in the enterprise AI infrastructure market.

Earnings per share landed at $2.82, topping the analyst consensus of $2.63 by more than 7%. The Gemini AI app crossed 750 million monthly active users. Annual revenue exceeded $400 billion for the first time in company history.

On the antitrust front, the worst-case scenario has already passed. Last August, a U.S. judge ruled that Google would not be forced to divest Chrome or Android, the outcomes markets had feared most. Shares gained 8.3% the day that ruling was announced.

The remaining remedies, barring exclusive search agreements, requiring limited data sharing with competitors, are significant but not existential.

Analysts at Needham reiterated a Buy rating and raised their price target to $260 following that ruling.

RBC Capital has argued the market is undervaluing Google Cloud’s revenue potential. Citizens JMP carries a Market Outperform rating with a $385 price target.

The stock is trading at roughly 27 times forward earnings, below its recent peak valuation but not cheap. An investor who put $1,000 into Alphabet five years ago is holding approximately $2,880 today.

What Is The Bigger Picture?

The slide from $343 in February to roughly $292 today reflects a combination of geopolitical pressure, legitimate capex questions, ongoing regulatory overhang, and AI competition anxiety.

It does not reflect any deterioration in Alphabet’s actual operating performance. Revenue is growing fast.

Cloud is accelerating. Search still processes more queries than every alternative combined. The antitrust catastrophe scenario was avoided.

The near-term pressure is real. So is the underlying business.