This Week at Central & Online: March 15 – March 23

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Explore Buffalo 2025 Docent Training. West Room *

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM Sensory Playtime. Children’s Room

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle. Launch Pad MakerSpace

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM Introduction to Meditation. Central Meeting Room

1:00 PM – 2:20 PM Women’s History Month Program: My So-Called Selfish Life (2021). Gallery Conference Room

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Crafternoons. Children’s Room

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Curator’s Tour of Rare Books 101. Meet @ Rare Book Room

3:00 PM – 4:30 PM VR @ the Library. Launch Pad MakerSpace

Sunday, March 16 Library open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

1:00 PM – 4:30 PM Queen City Workers’ Center Tenant Support Meeting. West Room

Monday, March 17 Library open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM Beyond Support Network: Without Walls Program. Collections Gallery

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM WNY Independent Living Tech Session. TechKnow Lab *

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM St. Patrick’s Day Scavenger Hunt. Children’s Room

3:45 PM – 5:45 PM Arts for Learning WNY ArtWorks Program. Central Meeting Room *

Tuesday, March 18 Library open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM Beyond Support Network: Without Walls Program. Collections Gallery

10:00 AM – 10:45 AM Baby/Toddler Storytime. Children’s Room

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM Information Table: LaBrown Agency. Near Computers

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Gallery Conference Room *

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Curator’s Tour of Rare Books 101. Meet @ Rare Book Room

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo Speaker Series: William Butler. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85401873106

3:45 PM – 5:45 PM Arts for Learning WNY ArtWorks Program. Central Meeting Room *

Wednesday, March 19 Library open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM Beyond Support Network: Without Walls Program. Collections Gallery

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM Early Childhood Library Series. West Room

10:15 AM – 11:15 AM Class Visit. Gallery Kids’ Area, Children’s Room *

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Tea Blend Workshop. West Room *

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Information Table: Best Self Substance Use Disorder Program. Near Computers

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Movie Matinee: Captain Marvel (2019). Ring of Knowledge

3:45 PM – 5:45 PM Arts for Learning WNY ArtWorks Program. Central Meeting Room *

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM Library Foundation Board Meeting. Joseph B. Rounds Board Room

4:30 PM – 5:45 PM NYCLU Teen Activist Project. Gallery Conference Room

6:30 PM – 7:30 PM Speculative Fiction Book Club. Gallery Conference Room

Thursday, March 20 Library open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM Beyond Support Network: Without Walls Program. Collections Gallery

9:30 AM – 10:45 AM Free Tax Assistance – Morning Session. TechKnow Lab *

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM Information Table: LaBrown Agency. Near Computers

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Gallery Conference Room *

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Information Table: BestSelf Behavioral Health. Near Computers

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Wellness @ Central. Main Concourse, West Room

12:00 PM – 4:30 PM Buffalo Fashion Week Bootcamp. Central Meeting Room

1:15 PM – 2:30 PM Free Tax Assistance – Afternoon Session. TechKnow Lab *

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM B&ECPL Board of Trustees Meeting. Joseph B. Rounds Board Room

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM Arts for Learning Community Art Project. West Room

5:45 PM – 6:45 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Board Meeting. Central Meeting Room

Friday, March 21 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM Beyond Support Network: Without Walls Program. Collections Gallery

10:00 AM – 1:30 PM Spectrum Health & Human Services Re-entry Fair. Central Meeting Room

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Homeschool Library Club. Gallery Conference Room

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Afternoon Art Break. West Room

Saturday, March 22 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All Day Association of Contracting Library Trustees (ACT) Workshop. Throughout Library *

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Tutor Training. Gallery Conference Room *

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Central Library Tour. Meet @ Café

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle. Launch Pad MakerSpace

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM Introduction to Meditation. West Room

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Crafternoons. Children’s Room

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM Research Day with the Polish Genealogical Society of New York State. Grosvenor Room *

2:00 PM – 4:45 PM Buffalo Writers Critique Group. Gallery Conference Room

3:00 PM – 4:30 PM VR @ the Library. Launch Pad MakerSpace

Sunday, March 23 Library open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

1:00 PM – 4:30 PM Queen City Workers’ Center Tenant Support Meeting. West Room

Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular Library hours.

Rare Books 101. Rare Book Room

The Black Doll Exhibit. Ring of Knowledge

The Presidential Inauguration. Buffalo Presidential Center, 2nd floor. Saturdays, 10 am – 4 PM

Programs denoted with an asterisk (*) are for pre-registered participants only.

Entering the Library:

Everyone must go through a weapons detection system to enter the Library.

The Washington St. entrance is open during all Library hours. The Ellicott St. open hours are varied. The Clinton St. entrance is only open for Auditorium programs.















