SoleTurn Will Take to the Stage May 31 To Perform Debut Album at The Caz

By Tony Farina

A night of very exciting music is in store for folks looking to be entertained come Saturday night, May 31, when the creative rock band SoleTurn will be on stage at The Caz on Seneca St., in Buffalo, to perform their debut album The Soundtrack of Our Youth.

It will be my pleasure, along with former world number one heavyweight boxer Joe Mesi, to co-host the program which includes a music video that features Baby Joe called The Contender.

SoleTurn leaders Vik Bhargava and Zachary Michael are putting the final touches on their work and the word I’m getting from friends who are familiar with the effort is that this album will be totally creative and first class in every respect which for those familiar with SoleTurn’s work will come as no surprise. SoleTurn holds nothing back in working to deliver their prized possession, the song.

Vik and Zach will be joined by Patrick Mudd on keyboards and Stephen Lattimore on drums.

For tickets, go to www.TheCazBuffalo.com.

So mark your calendar for May 31 at The Caz for a night of super entertainment and a chance to see what I expect will be a big-hit music album in keeping with their outstanding work.