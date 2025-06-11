Jazz Thrives in Rochester, June 20-28, With 110+ of 300 Shows Free

By Carl Mrozek

Hey jazzbirds, it’s nearly that time again, to launch another syncopated summer of live jazz concerts and festivals beginning with one of the largest most diverse jazz festivals in the world, just a few Thruway exits down the road from us, the Rochester International Jazz Festival (RIJF), now sponsored by Rochester Regional Health. This year’s 22nd edition of RIJF, kicks off the summer music festival season on the official first day of summer, Friday, June 20, with a concert by legendary R&B/ soul singer songwriter, producer, Smokey Robinson, who gave us many hits like Get Ready, Shop Around, My Girl…..



The following night, 6/22, you can hear a true jazz master, the illustrious trumpeter, composer, arranger, producer, Wynton Marcellus, performing with the Lincoln Ctr. Jazz Band, at the Eastman Kodak Theater at 8 PM. …But check to see if tickets are still available for this premiere concert.

Tuesday, June 24, the Eastman Theater, hosts the eclectic Wood Brothers who blend blues, folk, gospel and jazz into a gumbo best described as roots music, a la America. They’re fronted by Oliver Wood on guitar and brother Chris on bass.

The night after, Wed. June 25, another eclectic artist headlines at the Eastman, funky, soulful , sassy singer songwriter, Ricky Lee Jones perhaps best known for her 70s hit Chucky’s in Love.





Thursday June 26 funky jazz fusionist from LA, bassist, singer songwriter,Stephen Lee Bruner, aka Thundercat brings his singular style of funk to the Eastman Theater. All shows at the historic, elegant Eastman Theater begin at 8 PM, and can range roughly from $30-100+ / seat. Advance ticket purchases are strongly advised.

There are also 5 free headliners open to the public starting with Chris Lane, Sat. 6/21, Jesus Molina on 6/25, Los Lonely Boys 6/26, Lettuce on 6/27. RIJF festival favorite, Trombone Shorty, with his New Orleans jazz band, Orleans Avenue, closes the 8 day festival Saturday night 6/28. All free headliners start at 9 PM, but are preceeded by opening acts. All but Chris Lane, perform at the Parcel 5 stage on East Main St. a huge grassy event space in the heart of downtown Rochester where lawn chairs are welcome.

But that’s just scratching the surface of this 9 day mega festival

featuring 290+shows at 18 venues with more than 1,750 artists from at least 10 nations. RIJF annually draws more than 200,000 people for ticketed and free headliner shows, and 110 free+ shows and its signature Club Pass Series, featuring multiple sets in music clubs, churches, cozy concert halls and auditoriums and a big tent opposite the Eastman Theater.. There are also free Jazz Workshops for aspiring musicians, and nightly Jam Sessions which may include cameo performances by the musicians featured that day. All jam sessions at the Hyatt Regency, at 125 Main St. start at 10 30 PM and continue well past midnite. They are hosted by jazz guitarist, Bob Snider and are somewhat open to walk ons.

If you’re a serious jazz devotee, I strongly recommend purchasing a Club Pass which gets you into 10 club venues which typically host at least 2 shows per evening throughout the festival. The 9 day pass entitles you to catch your choice of the 170+ shows at the club pass venues, while a 3 day pass gives you access to all club venue shows on any 3 nights of your choice. Both passes are shareable and transferrable to friends and family. Check the festival website for purchase details. All club venues are located within several blocks of the Eastman Kodak Theater and Jazz St.



Every year at RIJF many of my favorite musical moments happen in the clubs where some of the best jazz musicians in the world perform in a smorgasboard of small concert settings. My wish list at this year’s festival, in no particular order, includes: the Oscar Peterson Centennial Quartet w.Celine Peterson, Wycliffe Gordon Quartet, Jane Bunnett’s “Red Dragonfly”, Mike Stern Band, Mark Whitfield and of course Miles Davis/ Herbie Hancock alumnus Bill Evans and his Vansband All Stars at the Theater at Innovation Square, on 6/22. I almost forgot, Brazilian guitar master Diego Figueiredo and the son of legendary master Chucho Valdes, Cuban pianist Chuchito Valdes, at Temple Theater on 6/23.

My “ list of other stellar musicians and rising stars which I hope to catch in the clubs at the 2025 festival includes: John McKenna Resonant Structures, Yvonnick Prene Quartet Harmonica For Django, Rumble FT Chief Joseph Boudreux Jr., String Revolution, Terell Stafford Quintet, Sullivan Fortner, Spin Cycle, Sasha Berliner Quartet, Salami Rose Joe Louis, Hot Club of Cowtown, Hubby Jenkins, Helio Alves, Fabiola Mendez, Ehud Asherie, Herb Smith’s Freedom Trio, Hilary Garden and the Lonesome Pines…among others,-in no particular order of preference or reverence.

.

For the full schedule of this year’s 9 day festival, visit: https://rochesterjazz.com/news/full_schedule. For comprenhensive information, including club passes, maps, ticket and parking information visit the home page, https://rochesterjazz.com/

If you’re planning to attend for even one night, be sure to download the festival app: https://rochesterjazz.com/app/