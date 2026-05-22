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Forbes Says Vítek Is Worth $7.2 Billion. The Numbers Say Otherwise
His Forbes-reported net worth is $7.1 billion, making him the 542nd richest person in the world, according to Forbes, and 6th richest in his native Czech Republic.
His Forbes-reported net worth is $7.1 billion, making him the 542nd richest person in the world, according to Forbes, and 6th richest in his native Czech Republic.
Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin suffered the worst setback in its history on Thursday evening when the company’s New Glenn heavy-lift rocket exploded on its launch pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station during a hot-fire engine test, destroying the rocket, severely damaging Launch Com
PART 1 Eight hundred dogs live on a ridge above Acton, California. Most of them are unadoptable. They are blind, or too old, sick, or broken from where they came from to be safe in a home with children. Grillo They came to DELTA Rescue because the founder, Leo Grillo rescued them
This is the latest in a continuing series on Radovan Vítek and his real estate company, CPI Property Group. CPI Property Group answers to one man. He controls the board, and the managers. He controls the numbers CPI publishes: the building values, the occupancy figures, the debt
David J. Rush, a former senior CIA official who had worked at the agency for 17 years with a Top Secret/SCI clearance, was arrested on May 19, 2026 and charged with one count of theft of public money after the FBI searched his Fairfax County, Virginia home on May 18 and found mor
Part 1 made the geopolitical argument for Trump’s pardon of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez. Part 2 examined the case the Biden Department of Justice put on. Part 3 examined how the prosecutors lied to secure the trial before a biased judge and an uninformed jury
By Frank Parlato NEW HAVEN — A Connecticut judge on Tuesday sentenced Paul Boyne, the 64-year-old Virginia blogger behind The Family Court Circus, to 20 years in prison followed by 10 years of special parole with conditions that include monitored internet use. Superior Court Judg
Ferrari unveiled the Luce on Sunday May 25, 2026 in Rome, the company’s first fully electric production vehicle, five years in the making, priced at approximately $640,000, designed in collaboration with Jony Ive, the man who designed the iPhone and the iMac. It has four electric
What Trump Did That No One Else Had Done Donald Trump did something no modern president had done. He treated clemency as a constitutional answer to institutional abuse. Other presidents used the pardon quietly and defensively, usually at the end of a term and with little explanat
By Frank Parlato What Was Lost First Brands, a Cleveland-based auto parts company, went into bankruptcy last year. It employed 26,000 people on five continents. About 6,000 of those workers were Americans in Midwestern factories. The other 20,000 were in China, Mexico, Europe, an
Federal authorities have charged a 32-year-old Iraqi operative with connections to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps after investigators determined he had allegedly made a specific pledge to assassinate Ivanka Trump as revenge for the 2020 United States drone strike that k
Czech billionaire Radovan Vítek is the majority stockholder of CPI Property Group, a debt-heavy European real estate conglomerate that borrowed billions from institutional investors while enriching insiders through a maze of dubious transactions. In 2020, when Vítek’s son Patrick
Dell Technologies shares surged 15 percent on Friday May 22, 2026, pushing from a Thursday close of $252.80 to $290.55 and touching a new 52-week high of $291.17 intraday. The move led a broad rally across AI server companies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise rose 9 percent on the same