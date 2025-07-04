Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor:

This July 4th, we celebrate our nation’s 250th birthday. So, I have been thinking about patriotism. Everyone I meet tells me they are patriots, and I have no reason to doubt them. Patriotism seems to be a general term everyone defines for themself. This is what I know, when I joined the military to defend this country from all enemies foreign and domestic, I swore an oath to the Constitution, not to an individual or to a political party. So, it seems to me that patriotism is aspiring to the ideals and principles laid out in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. “That all men are created equal,” and that “We the people” establish the government to create a more perfect union, to “establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity.” Therefore, patriotism is actively trying to create that more perfect union, recognizing flaws and working to remedy them. It recognizes the need for criticism and oversight. It promotes a cohesive and inclusive society where everyone is valued.

The legislation Republicans just passed will cause 17 million Americans to lose their health insurance. The Fiscal Policy Institute issued a report on June 28, 2025, detailing how the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB) will affect hospitals in New York. According to hospital financial data 45 percent of hospitals receive a quarter of their net patient revenue from Medicaid and other government appropriations. The cuts in the OBBB will severely threaten hospitals throughout the State of New York. In Congressional District 23 (Republican Rep. Nick Langworthy) 8 of the 12 hospitals receive more than 25 percent of revenue from Medicaid; and in District 21 (Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik) 8 of 16 are threatened. In Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney’s district, 5 hospitals are threatened.

Republican legislators are abandoning their responsibilities to serve their constituents and slavishly serve their party leader.

William Fine

Brockport, NY