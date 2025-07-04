We’re Hiring Right Now!

If you or someone you know is still looking for a summer job, we’ve got you covered! Join our Summer Camp Staff at our beautiful camps located on Waneta Lake in Dundee, NY or Crystal Lake in Freedom, NY.



Available positions at Camp Scouthaven in Freedom: Assistant Cook, Lifeguards, Kitchen Aides, STEM Instructor

Call/Text: Brandon Blatz – Camp Scouthaven – (716) 445-3350



Available positions at Camp Gorton in Dundee:

Commissioner 21+

Archery help 18+

Counselor 16+

Call/Text: Ian Walruth – Camp Gorton – (607) 377-2028

Applications are available, but calling or texting is your fastest route to a great summer job, so don’t wait!