Community Rallies to Support Doris Jones Summer Enrichment Program

In response to reduced municipal funding, community partners have collaborated to secure the continuation of the children’s Summer Enrichment Program at the Doris W. Jones Family Resource Building and the Packard Court Building.

This collective effort ensures the program will proceed as scheduled, providing structured and meaningful activities for children during the summer months. The additional support relieves families from the financial burden of covering the funding shortfall, which many may not have anticipated in their budgets.

Doris W. Jones Family Resource Building: This award winning 32,000 square foot facility has become a beacon of hope and empowerment for the entire Niagara Falls community offering a wide array of educational, cultural, recreational and social programs and services designed to improve self-sufficiency and quality of life.

Niagara United Vision, Inc. and Niagara Falls Redevelopment jointly contributed $7,500 to support the program, which will serve between 75 and 100 children residing in Niagara Falls Housing Authority communities.

This private funding was provided in response to recent budget cuts that resulted in a shortfall for the program just weeks prior to the commencement of summer activities.

The initiative was initiated by local businessman Sean Mapp, a candidate for Niagara County Legislature’s 6th District, who informed Niagara United Vision, Inc. President Arlene Jackson-Doss about the funding gap.

On the same day, she arranged a $2,500 donation from her organization and collaborated with Niagara Falls Redevelopment (NFR) Executive Vice President Roger Trevino to obtain a $5,000 donation from NFR to address the shortfall.

From left, Niagara Falls City Councilman Donta Myles, Niagara United Vision, Inc. President Arlene Jackson-Doss, Summer Enrichment Program Director Eric Fields, Niagara County Legislature candidate Sean Mapp and NFR Executive Vice President Roger Trevino contributed.

Mapp said, “When (program director Eric Fields) notified me of the reduced funding for the Summer Enrichment Program, I responded promptly. With assistance from NFR and NUV we were able to address the shortfall. To strengthen Niagara Falls, it is essential to invest in our youth, regardless of municipal support.”

Jackson Doss added, “We were not willing to observe passively while families struggled to devise a plan for their children to participate in the Summer Enrichment Program.”

She noted that Fields and the summer youth programs had a significant impact on her son Dewitt’s development, motivating her commitment to support similar initiatives.

The summer program, based at the Doris W. Jones Family Resource Building and overseen by Director Eric Fields, provides comprehensive full-day activities encompassing reading, art, cultural enrichment, recreation, and meal services.

It has consistently been regarded as one of the few dependable summer resources available to children residing in public housing.

Trevino said, “Initiatives of this nature produce tangible benefits. They foster constructive habits, encourage the development of friendships, and provide opportunities for mentorship. We are proud to support a program that contributes significantly to the well-being of our community.”

Niagara Falls City Councilman Donta Myles said, “The collective support shown by the residents of Niagara Falls for our youth is truly significant. These contributions are a testament to the values that define our community.

By investing in young people, we are securing the future of our city. I appreciate the opportunity to stand alongside those committed to empowering our next generation to achieve success.”