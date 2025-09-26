Skeptical Scholar Frederick Crews’ Dying Wish Was to Overturn Sandusky Conviction – Now It May Come True

by Frank Parlato

In the next few days we will have a lot of news on Jerry Sandusky. At last the truth of his unfair trial, prosecutorial misconduct and much more will be coming out. I will provide copies of all filings, and gather the various news media and present it here.

The Sandusky trial was one of the most high profile since the Salem Witch trials and with about the same measure of justice.

Sandusky has been in prison since 2012 on the charge of molesting ten boys. He is 81 and has another 17 years minimum to serve, if he doesn’t get a new trial. That is exactly what we are striving for.

First, I will provide a few sentences from my soon-to-be-filed affidavit:

“…In October 2023, I was contacted by Professor Frederick Crews. His initial communication stated verbatim: ‘The truth about the Sandusky case is exactly opposite to what the public believes.’

“Professor Crews, then ninety years old, explained that his review of the public record led him to conclude that the case was a quintessential example of a miscarriage of justice.

“Professor Crews was widely recognized as a leader in the field of literary criticism and cultural analysis, having served for decades on the faculty of the University of California, Berkeley, where he chaired the English Department. Beyond literature, he was internationally respected for his critical work on psychology and memory science. His books—including The Memory Wars (1995) and Freud: The Making of an Illusion (2017)—are regarded as definitive in exposing the dangers of suggestive therapy, memory contamination, and the pseudoscientific underpinnings of ‘recovered memory.’”

Fair enough – the Sandusky case was a repressed memory case, combined with the bandwagon effect and the gold rush effect. All of the repressed memories came with a million-dollar reward – courtesy of Penn State.

I went on to write in my affidavit:

“Pattern of Perjury and Mutually Exclusive Testimony

“My investigation revealed to me that a flaw in the prosecution’s case is the presentation of physically impossible and mutually exclusive narratives from the two primary accusers, Aaron Fisher and Sebastian Paden…”

I went on to describe in my affidavit before the Pennsylvania court much newly discovered evidence.

I concluded in my affidavit that the entire case exhibited:

“A pattern: prolonged suggestive sessions, assurances about memory fragmentation, custodial-like interview settings, and pressure to conform to a pre-selected narrative.”

What I did not include in my affidavit:

Final Communication and Endorsement

After expending great time and effort into the investigation, working often with Crews, on June 17, 2025, I received a final email from the professor.

He wrote, “here’s a shock, I’m afraid. My medical situation has deteriorated to the point” where he was within hours of dying. He knew it.

He remained of sound but distressed mind and death was but an hour or two away. He explained his condition and added:



“My only regret about leaving now is that I can’t do more for Jerry (Sandusky) and (his wife) Dottie. The fact that you grasped the torch and are running with it so powerfully is a great consolation to me.”

He died within a few hours. I wanted to include this communication for two critical reasons:



Sincerity of Final Belief

These were the deliberate last words of a dying man with no motive for deceit. His primary regret was his inability to further aid Jerry and Dottie Sandusky, demonstrating the depth of his conviction that a grave injustice had occurred.



Direct Charge to Continue

Professor Crews explicitly endorsed my investigation as a “great consolation,” serving as a direct charge to continue the work he could not complete.

I want to disclose it because I believe it is material evidence, demonstrating the powerful conclusion of a respected scholar and skeptic who reviewed the record and perceived a monumental miscarriage of justice.

I too believe it.

To be continued…