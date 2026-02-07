Epstein Believed Sandusky Got Railroaded

In an email to a former U.S. Attorney, Jeffrey Epstein compared the Jerry Sandusky case to the Salem Witch Trials

Unbeknownst to the public for 14 years, an expert on pedophilia was closely monitoring the trial of Jerry Sandusky.

His name was Jeffrey Epstein, who would eventually eclipse Sandusky as America’s most notorious pedophile.

We only know about Epstein’s interest in the Sandusky case after the U.S. Justice Department on Jan. 30th released millions of pages of documents from the so-called Epstein files.

Included in those millions of pages was a single email that Epstein wrote about the Sandusky case to the former U.S. Attorney who prosecuted Epstein for soliciting child prostitutes.

The email was brought to my attention by Frank Parlato, an investigative journalist and publisher who’s been working for several years to get Sandusky a new trial.

Parlato’s latest scoop was the revelation that the two lead prosecutors in the Sandusky case, former deputy attorney generals Frank Fina and the late Joe McGettigan, may have profited from putting Sandusky in prison.

Why? Because, Parlato revealed, Fina, McGettigan, and McGettigan’s wife secretly oversaw a $20 million trust fund established for the alleged victim at Penn State who collected the most cash.

It’s a scoop that the state attorney general, in a court filing last December, had to admit was true.

When Parlato saw Epstein’s 14 year-old email about the Sandusky case, he was struck by “the strange and shocking coincidence” of how prescient Epstein was. And how Epstein figured out what was wrong in the prosecution of Sandusky long before anybody else did.

But after all, Parlato told me, who knows more about pedophilia, and being prosecuted for pedophilia, than Jeffrey Epstein?

Jeffrey Epstein

Because of that, Parlato said, Epstein’s email “demands our immediate attention.”

On June 22, 2012, Sandusky was found guilty on 45 of 48 charges regarding the sexual abuse of minors.

On Oct. 9, 2012, he was sentenced to a prison term of 30 to 60 years.

On Dec. 11, 2012, Epstein wrote an email to Matthew Menchel. He’s the former U.S. Attorney in Miami who arranged a sweetheart deal for Epstein after he pleaded guilty in 2008 to state charges of solicitation of prostitution and solicitation of prostitution with a minor.

E mail from Epstein to Menchel

Epstein, who was sentenced to 18 months in prison, wound up being released the following year, in 2009, after only serving 13 months in a work-release program. At the time he wrote the email to Menchel, Epstein thought he was in the clear for his crimes against children.

But when he wrote the email to Menchel, Epstein wasn’t sure that Sandusky was a fellow pedophile.

“I also entertain the possibility that Sandusky is innocent,” Epstein wrote Menchel.

“Why? Because I took the initiative to read the trial transcript and formed my own conclusions.”

“I found nothing in the transcript that proved Sandusky was innocent,” Epstein wrote.

”I found nothing in the transcript that proved to me, beyond a reasonable doubt, that Sandusky is guilty either.”

“The testimony of the victims is absolutely very sad,” Epstein wrote. “It’s also inconsistent, and involves allegations that were brought to light often under very dubious circumstances (previously estranged family members hiring civil lawyers for them, psychologists uncovering repressed memories, questionable investigative and interview techniques, etc).”

In the Sandusky case, almost all of the alleged victims initially told authorities that Sandusky never abused them. Then, they hired lawyers, who sent them to therapists.

Five years after Epstein wrote his email to his former prosecutor, in 2017, Mark Pendergrast, a science writer, wrote a book, The Most Hated Man in America: Jerry Sandusky and the Rush to Judgment. In that book, Pendergrast documented the use of the junk science known as recovered memory therapy on as many as four of the eight alleged victims who testified against Sandusky at trial.

In the end, Sandusky’s eight trial accusers collected for their improbable, unvetted and constantly evolving tales of abuse a total of more than $60 million.

To Epstein, the Sandusky trial was riveting.

“I encourage you all to read the transcripts yourselves, then compare it with the Grand Jury testimony,” Epstein wrote.

“Is Sandusky innocent?” Epstein wrote. “Not necessarily. But, it certainly raises questions of his guilt. To me the most disturbing thing about this situation is the speed and conviction at which Sandusky was tried and found guilty by the media and the public — long before the case went to trial.”

The Sandusky case went from indictment to conviction in just seven months. By comparison, Parlato has written, it took 21 months to convict Harvey Weinstein, 26 months to convict R. Kelly, and 28 months to convict Bill Cosby.

As he read the transcripts in the Sandusky case, Epstein was struck by the lack of evidence against the defendant.

“No physical evidence,” Epstein wrote. “Mainly testimony by a handful of people who are now filing civil suits for millions, and a former football coach who has told numerous different versions of his story (and is now filing a civil suit of his own). Kind of reminiscent of the community hysteria surrounding the Salem witchcraft trials. Scary.”

“He hit every major point,” Parlato marveled about Epstein’s email.

Let’s start with porn.

Jerry Sandusky never had any porn in his possession. In the Penn State case, the only porn that was found was on the computers of prosecutors and judges, in a Pennsylvania scandal known as Porngate.

Next, let’s talk about the story about the infamous alleged rape of a 10 year-old boy-in-the showers, as supposedly witnessed by former Penn State former assistant football coach Mike McQueary.

In the Penn State investigation, McQueary told so many versions of the showers story that a once confidential federal investigation in 2012 determined that McQueary was a non-credible witness.

The federal investigation also concluded that the rape of the boy in the showers story made no sense. Why? Because it involved McQueary, who at the time of the alleged rape, was a 26-year-old, 6-foot-5, 240-pound former college quarterback used to running away from 350-pound defensive linemen.

If McQueary actually saw Jerry Sandusky raping a young boy in the showers, former NCIS Special Agent John Snedden concluded in a report declassified by the federal government in 2017, he probably would have done something to stop it.

Instead of doing nothing, and leaving the building.

It was the leak of a fraudulent grand jury presentment containing the erroneous rape of the boy in the showers story that permanently convicted Sandusky in the minds of the public, as well as the potential jury pool.

Even McQueary admitted to the prosecutors that the story wasn’t true, and that he hadn’t witnessed any rape in the showers.

And finally, we come to the Salem Witch Trials, and why Epstein’s reference to it was an apt comparison.

At the Salem Witch Trials in 1693, Mary Phipps, the wife of William Phipps, the newly-appointed governor of the Massachusetts colony, was accused of witchcraft.

The witnesses who testified against Mary Phipps presented so-called “spectral evidence,” dreams or visions where the spirit or ghost of Mary Phipps had allegedly appeared to haunt people.

Her husband the governor responded by dissolving the witch trials court and declaring that spectral evidence was no longer admissible. The courts of England followed suit, declaring that spectral evidence was hearsay that couldn’t be proven.

More than 300 years after the Salem Witch Trials, however, at the Sandusky trial, three of the alleged victims who testified against the defendant, who had been treated by quack therapists, were allowed to regurgitate “recovered memories” in which Sandusky had allegedly and repeatedly abused them.

Sadly for Epstein, his crimes against children came back to haunt him. On July 6, 2019, Epstein was arrested in New York on federal sex trafficking charges involving the alleged recruitment of underage girls.

On Aug. 10, 2019, the 66 year-old Epstein was found in his prison cell hanged to death.

Sandusky, now 82, has spent more than 13 years in prison, six of those years in solitary confinement. Behind bars, he continues to profess his innocence.