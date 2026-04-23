Harley-Davidson Recalls 17,000 Softail Bikes Because Rear Brakes Can Fail

Harley-Davidson has recalled 16,994 Softail motorcycles from model years 2025 and 2026 because of a defect that can cause the rear brake line to wear through and fail, potentially leaving riders without rear braking capability.

The recall was announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on April 13, 2026, under campaign number 26V234000.

The affected models are the Heritage Classic, Street Bob, Low Rider S and Low Rider ST. If you own one of those bikes in a 2025 or 2026 model year, here is everything you need to know.

What Is Failing On The Bikes?

The defect is a clearance problem. On the four affected Softail models, the rear brake line runs too close to the Body Control Module, the BCM, which sits next to the battery.

The BCM is a hard component. The brake line is flexible tubing. Over time, contact between the two causes the BCM to wear through the brake line, creating a hole. Brake fluid leaks out.

When enough fluid is lost, rear braking performance is compromised. The NHTSA’s formal language on the risk is unambiguous: loss of rear brakes, increased risk of a crash.

The critical detail in that sequence is the phrase “if brake fluid loss remains undetected.”

The failure does not happen suddenly. It develops over time, which means a rider can be operating a motorcycle with a progressively degrading brake line without knowing it, until the rear brake stops responding the way it should.

Two early warning signs that owners should watch for are brake fluid pooling or dripping underneath the motorcycle when it is parked, and a noticeably softer or less responsive pressure point at the rear brake lever.

Either of those is a reason to stop riding and get the bike to a dealer immediately.

Harley-Davidson has confirmed that as of the recall filing, no accidents and no injuries have been reported in connection with this defect.

Which Models Are Affected?

The recall covers four Softail variants across 2025 and 2026 model years:

The Heritage Classic (FLHC), Harley-Davidson’s touring-influenced cruiser with leather saddlebags and classic styling.

The Street Bob (FXBB), a stripped-down, minimalist bobber built for riders who want a clean, low-profile look.

The Low Rider S (FXLRS), the performance-focused, blacked-out Softail with suspension tuned for aggressive riding, and the Low Rider ST (FXLRST), essentially the Low Rider S with added touring capability.

Three other Softail models are specifically excluded from this recall: the Breakout, the Fat Boy and the Gray Ghost.

The reason is frame geometry. Those three models are built on a wider frame that provides enough physical clearance between the BCM and the rear brake line that contact, and therefore abrasion, cannot occur.

The four affected models share a narrower frame design, the new narrow-frame electrical architecture, where the clearance gap is insufficient.

How Was The Issue Discovered?

On March 5, 2026, a customer reported inoperable rear brakes on a 2025 Low Rider ST. Harley-Davidson’s technical committee became aware of the case and began investigating.

Over the three weeks that followed, three more reports surfaced in warranty and service records, all involving brake fluid loss or failed rear brakes on the same model family.

That is four customer reports total. After identifying the pattern, Harley-Davidson placed all units of the four affected models still in its inventory on a delivery stop, meaning dealers could not sell them.

The company then filed the recall with the NHTSA approximately one month after the initial complaint. The delivery stop and the investigation both happened before a single additional affected unit reached a new owner.

Models that shipped after March 18, 2026 are already equipped with the redesigned BCM caddy, the fix is incorporated into new production. The recall is for existing owners of bikes built before that date.

What Is The Fix, And How Much Will It Cost?

The repair is a dealer-performed replacement of the BCM caddy and associated hardware.

The new caddy repositions the Body Control Module, creating enough clearance from the rear brake line that contact is no longer possible.

Dealers will also inspect the rear brake line on each affected motorcycle, and if the line shows any signs of damage or abrasion, they will replace it along with any associated parts.

All of this is free. Zero cost to the owner. Harley-Davidson covers the parts and the labor. You bring the bike in, and they fix it.

Dealer notifications began April 16, 2026. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed between May 18 and May 25.

You do not need to wait for the letter. You can check whether your specific motorcycle is included in the recall right now by entering your Vehicle Identification Number at NHTSA.gov or at Harley-Davidson’s own website.

Harley-Davidson customer service is 1-800-258-2464. NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline is 1-888-327-4236. VINs became searchable in the NHTSA database on April 16, 2026.

Harley’s Third Brake Line Recall In Three Years

Context is worth providing here. This is not the first time Harley-Davidson has issued a recall related to brake line routing on Softail models, and it is not the first time the issue has involved contact between a brake line and another component.

In 2023, Harley-Davidson recalled 2,212 FLHXSE and FLTRXSE motorcycles, CVO models, after a frame rail clamp failed to adequately retain the rear brake line.

In that case the line was allowed to contact the exhaust rather than a BCM. In 2024, a separate recall covered front brake line routing on FXRST and FXLRST Softails.

The 2026 recall now represents the third brake line-related action Harley-Davidson has filed in three years, and the second involving the Low Rider ST specifically.

It is also worth noting that the current recall is separate from two other Harley-Davidson safety actions currently running.

A second recall of the Sportster S, under NHTSA number 25V-427, involves complete replacement of the upper fork bridge.

A December 2025 Softail recall, action 0188, covers approximately 82,000 motorcycles worldwide due to rear shock absorber mounting. Neither of those is related to the current brake line recall, and they affect different model year groups.

What Owners Should Do Right Now

If you own a 2025 or 2026 Heritage Classic, Street Bob, Low Rider S, or Low Rider ST, check your VIN at NHTSA.gov today. Do not wait for the letter in late May.

The fix is free, it is available at any Harley-Davidson dealer, and the consequence of ignoring it is a potential total loss of rear brake function while riding.

If you have noticed any of the early warning signs, fluid beneath the bike, a softer rear brake lever, stop riding the motorcycle until the repair has been completed.

The Softail lineup is Harley-Davidson’s best-selling family of motorcycles. Nearly 17,000 of them on the road right now have a brake line that should not be there.