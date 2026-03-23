Ambrose Stole His Daughter’s Identity for Food Stamps

By Frank Parlato

Christopher Ambrose is suing me for $5 million, claiming I defamed him by reporting on his fraudulent conduct.

I also reported that he had his daughter’s Social Security card. That fact is now at the center of a multi-state government fraud that two state agencies have independently confirmed.

On March 19, 2026, the Connecticut Department of Children and Families sent a Contact Request Notice to his daughter, Mia Ambrose, aged 19.

The subject: “You or someone in your household received benefits from more than one state in the same month.”

Connecticut listed Mia as a “Duplicate Issuance Individual.”

Benefits had been issued in her name in Connecticut. She was simultaneously receiving — or applying for — benefits in Florida.

Connecticut Caught the Fraud

Connecticut gave her ten days to provide proof of Florida residency or lose her benefits.

The next day, March 20, 2026, the Florida Department of Children and Families sent its own letter to Mia Ambrose. Her application for food assistance, filed March 4, 2026, was approved. Florida approved $268 for March 2026 and $298 per month through August 2026.

Mia Ambrose lives in Florida. She applied for her own benefits in Florida. She did not apply for Connecticut benefits or authorize anyone to enroll her in a Connecticut household benefits program.

She said so in a sworn affidavit.

He Had Her Social Security Card

Chris Ambrose

Christopher Ambrose had been withholding Mia’s Social Security card and identity documents. Mia states in her sworn declaration filed in federal proceedings that he had her documents.

Someone enrolled Mia as a member of Christopher Ambrose’s household in Connecticut. Someone used her Social Security number to do it. Someone collected government benefits in her name for more than a year without her knowledge or consent.

The person was her father.

Connecticut flagged a duplicate — benefits flowing to Mia Ambrose in Connecticut while Mia Ambrose was simultaneously applying for benefits in Florida under her own name, at her own address, on her own initiative.

Two states. One Social Security number.

The Sworn Affidavit

Mia Ambrose, age 19

On March 16, 2025, Christopher Ambrose submitted a financial affidavit to the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut. He was seeking in forma pauperis status — a poverty exemption allowing him to file his lawsuit against Dr. Bandy Lee without paying the $405 filing fee.

To obtain IFP status, you must swear, under penalty of perjury, that you cannot afford court costs.

In that affidavit, he listed Mia as a member of his household. More dependents meant a larger household. A larger household painted a picture of a man stretched thin, supporting children, unable to pay basic court fees.

Mia was not living with him. She was in Florida. She had not authorized him to list her as a dependent. She had not authorized him to use her Social Security number.

The Connecticut benefits and the federal poverty affidavit told the same false story: Mia lived with her father in Connecticut. She was his dependent. He supported her.

Mia filed a sworn declaration in the federal proceedings — signed under penalty of perjury. In it, she stated that she did not live with her father in Connecticut. She stated that he had not been supporting her financially. She stated that he had not been paying for her food or other expenses. She stated that what her father swore in his poverty affidavit was false.

At the time, that was one daughter’s sworn word against her father’s sworn word.

Now the Connecticut Department of Children and Families flagged Mia as a duplicate-issuance individual — benefits flowing to her in Connecticut while she lived in Florida. The Florida Department of Children and Families approved her independent application based on her Florida address.

Two government agencies have confirmed what Mia swore to: she was not a member of her father’s Connecticut household.

The state of Connecticut flagged the fraud.

The Crimes

The statutes implicated are serious. Identity theft under 18 U.S.C. § 1028 carries up to 15 years. Aggravated identity theft under 18 U.S.C. § 1028A adds a mandatory two-year consecutive sentence when identity theft occurs during a felony — the judge cannot waive it. Document servitude under 18 U.S.C. § 1592 — withholding identity documents to control another person — is a federal trafficking statute. SNAP fraud under 7 U.S.C. § 2024 carries up to 20 years and a $250,000 fine. Perjury under 18 U.S.C. § 1621 carries five years. Wire fraud under 18 U.S.C. § 1343 carries twenty. Connecticut adds state welfare fraud charges under CGS § 53a-119.

Prosecutors decide whether to charge. The evidence comes from Mia’s sworn declaration, the Connecticut Department of Children and Families, and the Florida Department of Children and Families.

What This Is

Christopher Ambrose is suing me for $5 million for reporting on his conduct in the Connecticut family court.

The man demanding $5 million for alleged defamation used his daughter’s stolen identity to collect food stamps.

If he is arrested and goes to prison, he may still be able to continue his lawsuit, and as for food, he won’t need SNAP. The BOP will provide for every meal he needs without any affidavits or forms to fill out.

Related Coverage on Frank Report:

Ambrose v. Parlato: The $5 Million Defamation Suit https://frankreport.com/2025/11/16/suspended-attorney-seeks-lifetime-gag-order-on-frank-report-forced-apology-and-deletion-of-reporting/

Mia Ambrose’s Sworn Declaration: In Her Own Words https://frankreport.com/2025/12/17/sworn-affidavit-undermines-plaintiffs-in-forma-pauperis-and-defamation-representations/

Dr. Bandy Lee’s Motion to Dismiss: Ambrose’s Poverty Fraud Exposed https://frankreport.com/2026/02/08/dr-lee-moves-to-dismiss-ambrose-defamation-suit-citing-fraud-on-the-court-seeks-criminal-referral-for-perjury/

The $2.4 Million Mansion and the $405 Filing Fee https://frankreport.com/2025/08/14/psychopath-or-just-broke-family-court-manipulator-christopher-ambrose-lawsuit-exposes-more-than-he-meant/

Bonus — the 1,332 vs. 82 Connecticut story: https://frankreport.com/2025/12/26/the-ambrose-lawsuit-jurisdiction-by-numerology/

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