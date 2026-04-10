Chris Brown and Usher Finally Announced The Tour Everyone Has Been Waiting For

Chris Brown and Usher announced a joint tour today, and the internet broke the moment it happened.

The two artists posted the news simultaneously across their social media pages on Friday April 10, 2026, revealing a project called the “Raymond and Brown” tour,

It combines Usher’s full last name, Raymond, with Chris Brown’s surname, and the initials spell out R&B, the genre both men have spent their careers defining.

Chris Brown posted, “ITS TIME! #R&BTOUR #Raymond&Brown.” That was the extent of the caption. No dates, venues, ticket information, or opening acts. Just the announcement itself and a cinematic teaser trailer that gives the clearest indication yet of what they are building.

The teaser shows both artists riding motorcycles through a city before taking an elevator up to what appears to be a stadium floor.

Fans in the clip are shown receiving tour notifications on their phones and rushing toward a venue.

The production quality of the trailer is high-gloss and deliberately dramatic, an intentional preview of the kind of scale both artists are known for on stage. Stadium shows are what this is pointing toward.

Nothing smaller would make sense for either of these two.

As of the time of writing, specific tour dates, venue names, and ticket on-sale information have not been released.

The tour is expected to launch later in 2026. Demand for additional details has been immediate and enormous.

Fans flooded both artists’ comment sections within minutes of the announcement going up.

Why This Tour Is Special

These two artists sharing a co-headlining bill is not something that has happened before, and the road to this moment involves years of public tension, public reconciliation, and a string of collaborations that have been quietly building to exactly this kind of announcement.

Start with the commercial reality of who these two are individually. Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour, which concluded October 16, 2025 in New Orleans, grossed $295.5 million according to Billboard.

That figure made it the highest-grossing tour ever by a Black American male solo artist.

It was a legitimate historic achievement in the live music business, and it announced to the industry in unmistakable terms that Brown’s audience is not just loyal but willing to buy premium tickets at stadium scale across multiple continents.

Usher’s live performance record tells a different story but one of equal commercial significance.

His two Las Vegas residencies, at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace and at Park MGM’s Dolby Live, grossed a combined $114.7 million. Las Vegas residencies at that revenue level are rare, and Usher’s demonstrates the kind of sustained, repeat-visit fanbase that only artists of his caliber generate.

He also performed the Super Bowl LIX halftime show in February 2025, one of the most-watched musical performances in television history.

Combined, the two artists bring a level of live performance credibility that makes a joint stadium tour genuinely unprecedented for R&B.

The History of Chris Brown and Usher

The comparison between Usher and Chris Brown has been running for nearly two decades, ever since Brown emerged as a teenage prodigy in 2005 and was immediately framed by the media and the public as Usher’s successor.

Usher was the reigning king of R&B. Brown was the new version. That framing created a competitive dynamic that neither artist fully invited but both had to navigate publicly for years.

It spilled over in May 2023, when reports of an alleged altercation between Brown and Usher circulated following Brown’s 34th birthday party in Las Vegas.

The story, which involved a reported confrontation at Skate Rock City, was murky from the start, neither Usher nor the other party involved publicly confirmed the specifics, and Brown dismissed the accounts.

What made it significant was not the alleged incident itself but the fact that the two men had been working to demonstrate the opposite of what those rumors implied.

A few months earlier, in late 2022, Usher had brought Brown out during his Las Vegas residency and told the crowd directly, “You’re a legend, we love you, we’re going to continue lifting you up, man.”

Brown subsequently performed at Usher’s Lovers and Friends Festival in 2023, the same weekend the alleged birthday party incident was reported.

The trajectory from there moved steadily forward. When Brown brought Usher out as a surprise guest at the Atlanta stop of the Breezy Bowl XX Tour, the moment felt genuinely charged. Brown said from the stage:

“This is my brother for life. I know me and Bow Wow came up young. We came up looking at him, Michael Jackson, a couple other people. He’s the greatest.”

Usher posted afterward, “Always an honor. Keep pushing the culture forward.”

In October 2025, hours after Brown wrapped the final Breezy Bowl XX date in New Orleans, the two released “It Depends (The Remix)” featuring Bryson Tiller, their fourth official collaboration.

The original version of “It Depends” had debuted at number one on Billboard’s R&B Digital Song Sales chart when Brown released it in July.

Adding Usher to the remix immediately after the tour ended felt like a deliberate signal. Four months later, here is the tour.

Have They Collaborated In The Past?

The “Raymond and Brown” tour does not come from nowhere. Usher and Brown have been building a formal creative relationship for over a decade.

Their first collaboration was “New Flame” in 2014, also featuring Rick Ross, which appeared on Brown’s album X and earned Grammy nominations for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance at the 47th Grammy Awards.

They followed that with the “Back to Sleep – Remix” in 2016 alongside ZAYN, then “Party” in 2017 with Gucci Mane, and finally the October 2025 “It Depends (The Remix)” with Bryson Tiller.

Each collaboration has landed differently in terms of commercial impact but each has added another layer to the public understanding of these two as peers rather than rivals.

The Verzuz question had been floating around both of them for years, would they eventually face off in the Verzuz format, the catalogue-versus-catalogue showdown series that defined a particular moment in pandemic-era music culture?

Usher addressed it directly at one point, saying simply, “It’s not official. No, we’re not doing that.”

A joint tour is a better answer to that question than a Verzuz ever could have been. Instead of pitting their catalogues against each other, they are combining them.

What Has Chris Brown Released Recently?

Brown is entering the Raymond and Brown tour announcement with an album on the way. His 12th studio album, titled “BROWN,” is set for release on May 22, 2026 via RCA Records.

He released the lead single “Obvious” on April 10 alongside the tour announcement, giving the two pieces of news a coordinated rollout that maximizes attention across both the touring and streaming conversations simultaneously.

Brown described the album as “more personal and refined.” The project follows his Grammy Award-winning 11:11 (Deluxe), which took home Best R&B Album at the 2025 Grammy Awards, a significant critical validation for an artist who has operated in a complicated public relationship with the mainstream press for much of his career.

“Obvious” is his first released music from the new album and early reaction across streaming platforms has been substantial.

What To Expect From The Shows

No setlist or production details have been confirmed, but both artists have individual track records for elaborate live show production that speak for themselves.

Brown is known for aerial elements, he has literally flown over stadium crowds, and for tight, technically demanding choreography performed at full intensity for the duration of multi-hour sets.

His Breezy Bowl shows were reviewed consistently as some of the most physically demanding and technically accomplished concert productions in contemporary R&B.

Usher’s reputation in live performance is built on a different but equally impressive foundation, his rollerblading mid-show, his vocal consistency across long sets, and the kind of stage presence that made his Las Vegas residency one of the most successful in the city’s history.

The “Raymond and Brown” tour will almost certainly feature periods of individual performance alongside moments of genuine collaboration, given the depth of shared studio work between them.

The tour name locking in the R&B abbreviation is not just clever marketing.

It positions the shows explicitly as a genre statement, two artists making the case for R&B as a stadium-filling form at a moment when hip-hop has dominated that conversation for years.

Specific dates, venues, and ticket information will follow. When that information drops, expect the on-sale to be among the most trafficked ticket events of 2026.