Man United vs Leeds Is Tonight And Every Single Point Matters At Both Ends Of The Table

Manchester United vs Leeds United. Premier League Gameweek 32. Old Trafford. Kick-off 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET.

This is the Battle of the Roses with genuine stakes on both sides of it, one club chasing Champions League football, the other trying to stay in the division.

Michael Carrick has named his team and the confirmed lineups are in.

The Confirmed Teams

Manchester United: Lammens; Mazraoui, Yoro, Martinez, Shaw; Ugarte, Casemiro; Amad, Fernandes (c), Cunha; Sesko.

Substitutes: Bayindir, Dalot, Heaven, Malacia, T. Fletcher, Mount, Lacey, Mbeumo, Zirkzee.

Leeds United: Darlow; Justin, Bijol, Struijk; Gudmundson, Ampadu (c), Tanaka, Bogle; Okafor, Aaronson; Calvert-Lewin.

Substitutes: Perri, Bornauw, Byram, Gruev, Longstaff, Buonanotte, Gnonto, Nmecha, Piroe.

The Big Selection Stories

There are four changes from the team most people predicted, and each one tells its own story.

The headline is Lisandro Martinez starting. The Argentine centre-back has not played since the 1-1 draw at West Ham in February, a calf injury has kept him out for more than six weeks.

With Harry Maguire suspended following his red card against Bournemouth, Carrick had a decision to make. Trust a player returning from injury to start a game this big, or go with the more cautious option of Ayden Heaven alongside Leny Yoro.

He chose Martinez. Given the partnership Yoro and Martinez had been building before the injury and how much United have missed that defensive solidity, this is the right call if Martinez’s body is ready for it.

Maguire’s suspension is the other half of the defensive story. The England centre-back was sent off at Bournemouth 24 days ago and serves an automatic one-game ban tonight.

His presence had been crucial for United earlier in the season, but the timing is unfortunate, this is a game where experience and physicality at the back will be tested by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The most surprising omission is Kobbie Mainoo. He is not in the squad at all tonight after suffering a small issue in training.

Manuel Ugarte comes in to partner Casemiro in the double pivot, a solid option but the loss of Mainoo’s energy and creativity in central midfield is a genuine subtraction.

Ugarte is a more defensive-minded player and his starting role slightly shifts the character of how United will play.

Noussair Mazraoui starts at right back ahead of Diogo Dalot, who drops to the bench.

Benjamin Sesko gets the nod to lead the attack, with Bryan Mbeumo also starting from the bench.

Against Leeds’ physical back three, Carrick has opted for a striker with presence and aerial threat over the wide-running, counter-attacking option that Mbeumo represents.

Sesko’s physicality gives United something different as a focal point.

Shea Lacey returns to the substitutes bench for the first time since the 3-2 win over Fulham. Mason Mount is also on the bench and appears to be nearing full fitness after his prolonged absence.

The Stakes For Manchester United

United sit third in the Premier League with 55 points from 31 games. Chelsea are sixth, seven points behind.

Aston Villa are fourth, two points behind United.

A win tonight stretches United’s lead over Chelsea to 10 points with six games remaining, effectively sealing Champions League qualification and allowing Carrick to manage the final weeks with a degree of freedom rather than pressure.

Since Michael Carrick took over from Ruben Amorim, his record reads seven wins, two draws, one defeat from 10 games.

Every home league game under Carrick has resulted in a win. He has not lost a single match at Old Trafford as manager.

United have not lost at home to Leeds in 18 consecutive league attempts. Across the last 20 league meetings between these two clubs, United have won 12. Leeds have won one.

The context for Carrick personally is also significant. A run of results like this is the strongest possible audition for the permanent job.

Every convincing win at Old Trafford adds another line to his case. A comprehensive performance tonight against a direct rival, even one positioned as a relegation battler, reinforces the narrative of a manager who has changed the dressing room atmosphere and got the best out of his players in a difficult moment for the club.

Bruno Fernandes has been the engine of this United revival. The club captain has 8 goals and 16 Premier League assists this season, 16 assists being more than any other player in the entire division.

He has contributed to six goals in his last five league appearances. He will pull the strings tonight from the number ten position in Carrick’s 4-2-3-1, with Amad on the right, Cunha on the left, and Sesko providing the focal point up front.

The Stakes For Leeds United

Daniel Farke’s side arrive at Old Trafford in a situation that is uncomfortable at best, desperate at worst.

They are 15th with 33 points, just three above the drop zone with seven games to play.

One of their own wins from their last nine league games. Two wins from their last 12. They have not scored in four consecutive league games, which is the first time that has happened to Leeds since 1982.

The only thing preventing panic in Leeds’ camp is the defensive solidity that has accompanied that barren run, they have only conceded twice in those four scoreless games.

Farke has built something compact and hard to break down in the 3-5-2 system he switched to mid-season.

Since that tactical shift, Leeds have beaten Chelsea 3-1 and drawn 3-3 at Liverpool. The defensive foundation is there. The goals have dried up.

Their away record tells a particular story. Seven of Leeds’ last eight away league games have ended in draws.

Resilience and frustration in roughly equal measure, they keep competing, they keep earning points, but they have not found a way to win on the road.

A fifth consecutive away draw tonight would give them a point they desperately need, but it would not feel like progress.

What adds urgency to the Leeds situation is what happened on Sunday. Tottenham, one of the Premier League’s Big Six, lost 1-0 at Sunderland and dropped into the relegation zone.

Spurs manager Roberto De Zerbi admitted publicly that fear of relegation is affecting his players.

West Ham leapfrogged them after beating Wolves. The bottom three is now a live, shifting crisis involving clubs with far greater resources than expected. Leeds are three points above it. One bad result tonight combined with movement below them could tighten the gap to nothing.

Leeds also carry the distraction of an FA Cup semi-final. They beat West Ham on penalties in the quarter-final on April 5, booking a Wembley tie against Chelsea on April 26.

That is a genuinely remarkable achievement for a promoted side fighting relegation. But a semi-final in two weeks does not help concentration when you have three precious league points available on a Monday night at Old Trafford.

Farke will need Calvert-Lewin to be the physical presence that forces United’s backline into errors.

The striker has made 282 runs behind the opposition defence this season, more than half of all his attacking runs in the competition, and his movement off the ball is what generates the spaces Leeds need.

With Martinez returning from injury, there is a chance Calvert-Lewin’s pace and directness could expose someone not yet back at full sharpness. That is the thread Leeds will pull.

Ethan Ampadu, the Welsh international and Leeds captain, holds their midfield together.

He is disciplined, combative, and rarely wasted the ball. Against Casemiro and Ugarte in a deeper double pivot, the midfield battle will be a genuinely competitive area of the pitch.

The Broader Context

Leeds were promoted back to the Premier League this season alongside Sunderland and Burnley, returning to replace Southampton, Leicester City, and Ipswich Town.

Their first season back has been about survival from the first fixture. The FA Cup run has given them something additional to fight for, something to be proud of regardless of what happens in the league.

The league is the thing. Relegation back to the Championship, potentially for another long spell, would be the scenario Farke and the club have spent all season trying to avoid.

The Battle of the Roses has centuries of history and decades of football history underneath it. Lancashire and Yorkshire.

The rivalry between these two clubs runs deeper than most in English football. When it is a Premier League match at Old Trafford, with Champions League places at stake and a relegation battle playing out in real time, it carries the weight of everything that came before it.

How To Watch

The match kicks off at 8 p.m. BST tonight. In the UK it is on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

In the US it is on USA Network and Universo. In Canada it is on DAZN. In Australia it is on Stan Sport.