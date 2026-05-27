John Summit Just Announced A 20-Date Arena Tour And The Presale Opens This Morning

John Summit, the DJ and producer who quit his accounting job in Chicago, made a house music record called “Deep End” that became Beatport’s longest-running number one track in 2020, and spent the next five years becoming one of the most in-demand names in electronic music, has announced the CTRL ESCAPE Arena Tour.

It is a 20-date North American run kicking off October 1 at State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois, closing December 4 at Oakland Arena in Oakland, California, and stopping at United Center in Chicago, Kaseya Center in Miami, Barclays Center in Brooklyn, TD Garden in Boston, Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. and Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, among others.

It is his biggest headlining tour to date.

The presale opened today, Tuesday May 26, at 10 AM local time for Cash App Visa cardholders. The general onsale for everyone else is Friday May 29 at 10 AM local time.

The Tour And What It Represents

The CTRL ESCAPE Arena Tour is named after Summit’s sophomore album, which he released April 15, 2026 on his own Experts Only label. The album title is literal, it describes what Summit did when he walked away from his accounting career and pressed the keys that meant starting over.

The tour brings that album to the kind of venues that would have been unthinkable five years ago for a DJ who had not yet had his first major release.

State Farm Center in Champaign, where the tour opens October 1, is a homecoming of specific weight.

Summit grew up in the Naperville area near Chicago before relocating first to Chicago and later to Miami.

Opening the tour in the Champaign region, where he built early audiences and where he has a personal connection to the landscape, before moving to the major market arenas of the East and South and eventually the United Center in his adopted home city of Chicago is the kind of tour routing that tells a story rather than simply maximizing revenue.

The multi-night Miami stops on November 20 and 21 at Kaseya Center reflect the specific demand Summit has built in the city where he now lives.

The back-to-back Chicago nights on November 24 and 25 at United Center, one of the most iconic arenas in American concert history, represent the full arc from the accountant who was making beats in his parents’ basement to the DJ filling 20,000-seat arenas in his home market. The tour closes December 4 in Oakland.

The Ticket Situation Right Now

Several presale windows are already open or opening this week before the Friday May 29 general onsale.

The Cash App Visa presale opened today at 10 AM local time and runs through 10 PM local time, access requires entering the first nine digits of your Cash App Visa card number and completing the purchase with that card.

For Canadian dates specifically, an American Express presale also opened today at 10 AM local time and does not require a presale code, only that the purchase is completed using an American Express card.

The artist presale opens Wednesday May 27 at 10 AM local time and runs through Thursday May 28 at 8 AM local time.

The registration deadline for artist presale access was Monday May 25 at 8 PM PT, if you signed up before that deadline, you have access.

If not, the Live Nation All Access presale opens Thursday May 28 at 10 AM local time for free Live Nation All Access members, followed by a Spotify presale beginning at noon local time Thursday.

The full general onsale for all dates is Friday May 29 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster. VIP packages, which include premium tickets, pre-show lounge access, a John Summit gift bundle and early entry with varying contents by show, are available through VIPNation.com.

For this size of tour in this size of rooms, the presale windows are where floor and pit positions will go. The general onsale on Friday will have what remains.

The Album That Drives The Tour

CTRL ESCAPE arrived April 15, 2026 and represents a specific creative evolution beyond what Summit became famous for, tech-house, the clean, driving subgenre of dance music that his early records and the “Deep End” breakthrough established as his signature.

The sophomore album does not abandon that foundation but expands beyond it into dubstep, drum and bass and other corners of electronic music, reflecting what NPR’s reporting on the album described as Summit positioning the rave “not just as escapism but as a communal force.”

The album’s title and theme are autobiographical in the most direct possible way.

The CTRL and ESCAPE keys on a keyboard are how you exit a program, how you close something and start over. Summit described the album’s overall theme to NPR simply, “When I broke out of the 9-to-5 world.”

The tracks on the album include “ALL THE TIME,” “DON’T BELIEVE IT” and “LIGHTS GO OUT,” music built around the specific emotional register of someone who made a decision to leave a safe path and has been on the road ever since.

The Experts Only label that Summit founded and that releases his music was named SiriusXM Powertools Label of the Year for 2025, a recognition not just of Summit himself but of the artists and music he has chosen to surround himself with on the label he built.

Who Is John Summit?

John Walter Schuster was born July 29, 1994 in Naperville, Illinois, a suburb southwest of Chicago where he grew up and where he attended college before entering the workforce.

He spent time working as a certified public accountant in Chicago, the kind of stable professional trajectory that a person builds carefully and then, in Summit’s case, decided to abandon completely.

The moment he has described publicly as clarifying happened when a senior partner at his accounting firm told him he remembered being exactly where Summit was, and Summit looked at the partner and understood that this was what the next 40 years would look like if he stayed. “You don’t even remember the last 40 years of your life?” Summit recalled thinking.

He started making music and releasing it independently. He signed with Defected Records and released “Deep End” in 2020, a year when the club world had been shut down by a pandemic and electronic music audiences were streaming endlessly from home, hungry for anything that felt like the dancefloor they could not access.

“Deep End” became Beatport’s longest-running number one track of that year. The audience it built became the foundation of everything since.

Since 2021, Summit has played Coachella, Lollapalooza, Ultra Music Festival, Tomorrowland, Creamfields, Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Madison Square Garden.

Barack Obama listed his song “Where You Are” among his favorite songs of 2023, the kind of crossover recognition that is almost unprecedented for a DJ working primarily in tech-house.

Forbes named him to its 30 Under 30 Music list the same year. His own Experts Only Festival returns to Randalls Island in New York on September 19 and 20 of this year, before the arena tour begins.

He holds a nine-consecutive-Monday residency at UNVRS in Ibiza for June and July 2026.

The accountant who made beats in his parents’ basement is headlining United Center in Chicago in November. All 20 dates are below.

All 20 CTRL ESCAPE Arena Tour Dates:

October 1 — Champaign, IL — State Farm Center

October 23 — Montreal, QC — Centre Bell

October 24 — Hamilton, ON — TD Coliseum

October 25 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

October 29 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

October 30 — State College, PA — Bryce Jordan Center

October 31 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

November 5 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

November 6 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

November 7 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena

November 13 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center

November 14 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

November 15 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

November 20 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center

November 21 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center

November 24 — Chicago, IL — United Center

November 25 — Chicago, IL — United Center

November 27 — Philadelphia, PA — Liacouras Center

November 28 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

December 4 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena