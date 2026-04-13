Montana Ranch Featured In Yellowstone Is For Sale And Here’s How Much You’ll Need

If you’ve ever watched the hit television show Yellowstone, it’s probably crossed your mind at some point. You’ve probably wondered what it would be like to have your own ranch. To partake in the lifestyle that Kevin Costner and so many other stars portray on the small screen.

The show inspired millions to get in touch with their country side, as the hit series shaped fashion and music in America during its peak.

Well now you may get the chance to live out your dreams. Two Feathers Ranch, which appears in Yellowstone for around two minutes of screen time during the series, is now up for sale in Darby, Montana.

For the small price of $16.3 Million, you can experience what it would be like to live a Yellowstone lifestyle.

Not only does the property appear on screen during Yellowstone, but it’s also adjacent to the filming location of most of the series, the real life version of the Dutton Ranch, which is the setting for a lot of the episodes. The property houses a 7,180-square-foot owner’s mansion with three bedrooms and five bathrooms. That’s not the only home on the lot.

The property also features a guest home and a manager’s residence. This property comes with a residence for the staff you need to hire in order to maintain it, giving you an idea of the scope of the land we are talking about. You’re not just buying a property in Two Feathers, either. The land comes with a Black Angus cattle operation, and equestrian infrastructure. There is also ranching infrastructure.

Yellowstone stopped its legendary run in December of 2024. It ran from 2018 for six years until it ended. It ultimately produced five seasons over that time, which stretched over several Hollywood strikes and the COVID-19 pandemic, which slowed production times significantly.

What Does Two Feathers Ranch Have To Offer?

The listing for Two Feathers on Zillow, as well as other real estate aggregate sites starts by saying, “Welcome to Two Feathers Ranch, a legacy 357± acre estate just outside Darby offering a rare combination of luxury living, agricultural productivity, and classic Bitterroot Valley vistas. Once part of the historic Chief Joseph Ranch, the property enjoys sweeping views of both the Bitterroot and Sapphire Mountain Ranges. The ranch borders US Forest Service land on two sides, ensuring privacy and direct access to thousands of acres of public recreation.”

The statement then continues, “The ranch features approximately 2,500 feet of frontage on Tin Cup Creek, renowned for trout fishing, along with excellent water rights supporting 200± acres of irrigated pasture. Fenced pastures, supported by gravity-fed irrigation and wheel lines, currently sustain a productive Black Angus operation. Additional improvements include a hay barn capable of, a riding arena, and a fully equipped livestock working and sorting facilities, complete with pens and chutes. A private lake suitable for stocking fish, mature forested acreage, and abundant wildlife, including elk and whitetail deer, enhance the property’s recreational appeal.”

The listing then continues, elaborating on the equestrian infrastructure that is available on the property. It reads, “At the heart of the ranch is a large main residence, exquisitely designed for both entertaining and comfort. Additional accommodation includes a guest residence and a manager’s home, both positioned above a substantial barn and workshop facility. Equestrian infrastructure includes multiple horse stalls, barns, and event-ready spaces suitable for training, rodeo activities, or private gatherings.”

The listing then rounds up the advertisement by saying, “With five separate parcels and no restrictive covenants or conservation easements, Two Feathers Ranch offers exceptional flexibility for estate planning. Combining panoramic mountain scenery, a respectable operational component, and high-end residential amenities, this property represents a singular opportunity to own a premier ranch estate in Montana’s coveted Bitterroot Valley.”

It’s safe to say that whoever ends up with this magnificent property will be taking on a lot of responsibility, but in turn, will have tools at their disposal to generate serious money with the property. Now it’s time to take a look to see if the property is being overvalued for its Hollywood presence.

Is The Two Feathers Ranch Overpriced For Hollywood Hype?

If you’re looking to buy this property, we have bad news for you. Maybe not bad, but at least difficult news. According to experts, the property is overpriced by quite a bit.

Evaluations of the land at face value show that the price should be closer to $12 Million to $14 Million, meaning that the property is overpriced by at least 33%. We have to assume that a lot of the reason for that inflation is the property’s appearance in the hit TV series Yellowstone.

The person who is going to buy this ranch isn’t buying a ranch, they’re buying a lifestyle. The sellers are looking to capitalize on somebody with the means to obtain the desire they felt while watching the series.

The only question is whether the series is influential enough, or long-lasting enough, to garner an inflation of the price to that level. The other looming question surrounding the property is this.

Will the property’s appearance in Yellowstone push its price higher in the future, or will its appearance be forgotten?

If a buyer were to purchase the property two years following the end of Yellowstone, with sequels to the series still appearing on major television networks, would the value sustain over time?

Only time will tell. Either way, it isn’t smart for a buyer to bank a purchase, inflated by 33%, on the popularity of a television show. Especially when we’re talking about $16.3 Million.

Is the property overpriced for the Hollywood hype? Probably. Will that value sustain over time? We don’t know. What we do know is that with the income streams available through the property, that whoever buys the property will be dealing with a residence with a lot of potential.

Yellowstone Spinoffs Continue To Generate Success

The big part of the puzzle here that we have yet to really dive into is the success of the Yellowstone spinoffs such as 1923. In addition to 1923, Yellowstone has seen several successful series come from it.

Marshals is airing now, to tremendous success. Its premiere this year garnered over 9.5 Million live viewers, with over 20 Million people viewing the opener on streaming platforms within the first week alone.

Marshals is the most-watched television premiere without a football lead-in since 2017, showing the astounding success it has achieved in such a short amount of time. The success of Marshals hints at the lasting impact Yellowstone has had on America.

The show stars Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, who leaves the ranch to join an elite U.S. Marshals unit in Montana.

1883 is another spinoff from Yellowstone that set records, with it becoming the most-watched series premiere in the history of Paramount+ upon its debut.

The show is about James and Margaret Dutton, who are played by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. The story follows the family as they flee poverty in Texas and navigate a brutal journey across the Great Plains to Montana to build a new life.

It is, of course, set in 1883.

Not only has 1883 received acclaim from viewers, but from critics as well. It is consistently one of the highest-rated programs in all of television, as are most of the series produced by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.

The Bottom Line For The Two Feathers Ranch

All indicators point towards Yellowstone being a cultural phenomenon that has no chance of slowing down anytime soon. The success of its spinoffs confirms the lasting impact of the series on American culture.

However, like most things, American culture is always changing. It’s always morphing into something new. While it may seems like the cool thing to do right now to put on a pair of boots and a cowboy hat, there will come a day soon where people view it as tacky.

Just like disco, and just like 80’s. Things get stale, and things that were once popular eventually fade into irrelevance, or even public rejection. Personally, I wouldn’t want to be holding the Two Feathers ranch when America’s cowboy obsession goes by the wayside.

There is an argument, though, that the cowboy obsession represented by Yellowstone is more about something deep within the American soul that has, and always will be there.

Maybe it isn’t Yellowstone that people love, but the essence of the American way portrayed by the series and its counterparts.

While it might be a risk to invest this much money into a property that has ties to Hollywood and is a bit overpriced, the upside seems tremendous. If Yellowstone’s influence grows, which is a real possibility, the inflation of the price could actually compound, not diminish.

Also having to be considered is the prospect that Montana, because of the filming on this location, might designate the property a ‘historical property’ at some point, adding regulations as to what you can and can’t do to alter the appearance of the land.

While this prospect is much more likely for the Dutton Ranch filming location, it’s still something to consider.

Montana isn’t an easy place to live, either. The weather is unforgiving to say the least. The average annual temperature is just about 43 F degrees, meaning that the Summers are almost non-existent. This isn’t Florida we’re talking about.

You’ll need serious equipment just to keep you and your livestock from suffocating in the snow.

Would you consider buying this ranch if you had the means to do so? Let us know what you think in the comments!