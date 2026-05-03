News
News
Blue Moon Is This Weekend And Here Is What Makes This One So Rare
The Blue Moon rising this weekend is the second full moon of May 2026, which is already enough to qualify it as rare under the modern definition of the term. But this particular Blue Moon is also a micromoon, meaning it arrives near apogee, the farthest point in the moon’s ellipt
Blue Jays back to the World Series?
Bisons parent looking for that final 90 feet Dunedin, Florida…
Hillel Feuerman’s Fight for School Choice and How Vouchers and Private Schools Strengthen American Education
By Artvoice Staff
Hillel Feuerman , president of a private school in Boca Raton, Florida, has emerged as a leading advocate for educational reform, championing the expansion of school choice and voucher programs across the United States. His efforts are grounded in the belief that empowering parents to select the bes