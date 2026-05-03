Southern Ocean Scientists Mapped Antarctic Ice In A Way That Has Never Been Done By Troy Smith Scientists have produced the first climatological map of the wave-affected marginal ice zone, the dynamic, turbulent boundary where the Southern Ocean’s swells reach the edge of Antarctic sea ice and shake it, using a decade of advanced satellite radar data collected between 2013

Six Flags Bans Allen Ferrell For Life After He Ate Nuggets On A 93 MPH Coaster By Troy Smith Allen Ferrell is a YouTuber with 1.86 million subscribers whose content strategy can be summarized as, followers dare him to do something, he accepts, and then the phrase “What is wrong with you?” appears somewhere in the video. He has gone through a car wash with his windows dow

Galveston Roller Coaster Stranded 8 Students 100 Feet In The Air And The Rescue Took Four Hours By Troy Smith Eight middle and high school students spent approximately four hours stranded near the top of a roller coaster 100 feet above the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday evening before Galveston firefighters rescued them one by one using a ladder truck and safety harnesses. All eight students