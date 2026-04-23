Jelly Roll ‘Lost His Way’ And Revealed How Much Weight He Gained Back

Jelly Roll posted a YouTube vlog in April 2026 in which he stepped on a scale for the first time in months, admitted he had gained weight back since his Men’s Health cover shoot, and said plainly:

“I have, to some degree, lost my way.”

He weighed in at 276.2 pounds, up 12 pounds from the 265 he was at during the photo shoot.

The singer was honest about why it happened, honest about how it felt, and honest about where he is going next.

That combination, the candor, the accountability, the refusal to pretend the road back is straight, is exactly what has made his weight loss story one of the more genuinely moving ones in celebrity culture in recent years.

Most people who lose a significant amount of weight and then gain some back do not weigh themselves on camera. Jelly Roll did.

How Much Weight Has Jelly Roll Lost?

To understand the 12-pound regain, you need the full number. Jelly Roll, born Jason Bradley DeFord, began his current weight loss journey in 2020.

At his heaviest, he weighed approximately 550 pounds. By the time he posed for the cover of Men’s Health magazine’s Winter 2026 issue, he had lost 275 pounds.

He was 265 pounds at that photo shoot. The cover, which came out in January 2026, represented a goal he had set for himself years earlier and spoken about publicly on his wife Bunnie XO’s Dumb Blonde Podcast.

Even at the cover shoot, he was candid. He was not quite at his personal maintenance goal.

He estimated he was still 40 to 60 pounds away from where he wanted to ultimately be for long-term maintenance. He had hit the milestone he set. The journey was not finished.

What Happened To Knock Jelly Roll Off His Way?

After reaching the Men’s Health milestone right before the holiday season, Jelly Roll made a deliberate decision to ease up. “I’ve been working hard for the last three years losing this weight,” he explained in the vlog. “I’m going to enjoy the holidays.”

He had a big Thanksgiving meal. He had a big birthday meal. He had a big Christmas meal. “Kinda got off the rails,” he said.

Then it got more complicated. A few days before Christmas, he broke his collarbone in an ATV accident.

The injury forced him to stop running, stop walking, stop all exercise for an extended period. “That set me down where I had to quit running, quit walking, quit exercising for some extended period of time,” he said. The combination of holiday eating and a forced layoff from training was the full picture of why the scale moved.

By the time he recorded the vlog in April, he had been avoiding the scale for weeks. He was scared to see the number.

“I feel really fat, I feel really bloated, I feel like the scales are going to let me down,” he said before stepping on. He estimated he was “somewhere between 280 and 260.” The actual number: 276.2 pounds. He had gained 12 pounds back from his cover weight of 265.

Why Jelly Roll’s Weight Loss Journey Is Different

Most celebrity weight loss stories follow a predictable arc: the transformation reveal, the magazine cover, the inspirational quotes about discipline.

The setbacks, if they happen, are often disclosed much later, or minimized, or framed in language that makes the story still feel triumphant in real time.

Jelly Roll posted a video in which he admitted he was afraid to weigh himself, stepped on a scale anyway, and told his audience exactly what happened.

That consistency, he is the same on the bad days as on the good days, is what earned him the audience he has. His music has always operated that way. “Save Me,” “Son of a Sinner,” the songs that built his career, are not about overcoming.

They are about being in the middle of it, not knowing if you come out the other side, and going anyway. His weight loss journey has followed the same emotional logic.

He has also been clear about his approach to the journey in ways that are worth noting.

When asked on a February 2026 episode of The New York Times’ Popcast podcast about GLP-1 medications like Ozempic or Wegovy, which have become widely used for weight management, he said he will not use them.

“That stuff scares me more than I would enjoy the benefits. I will lose the weight, but I’m not going to do it the short way.” He was careful to add, “Not that there’s anything wrong with that. That’s a personal choice. Just for me, I need to win the thing. I need to beat myself.”

How Much Weight Has Jelly Roll Lost?

This is not Jelly Roll’s first time navigating a significant weight change. In 2016, he lost approximately 200 pounds, only to gain much of it back by 2018.

When he started the current journey in 2020, he came into it with that history. He understood from experience what it felt like to lose the weight and then watch it return.

He has described his relationship with food as an addiction and began therapy to address it at that level, rather than treating it purely as a diet and exercise question.

“My goal was to conquer the demon that was my weight,” he has said. He takes a chef on tour with him who prepares healthier versions of his favorite meals.

He eats two meals a day and fasts one day per week. The structure is not performative, it is the architecture of someone who knows what happens when structure disappears.

His mother nicknamed him Jelly Roll as a kid because of his weight. He has said he “spent his life growing into the name.”

The Heisman Trophy speech equivalent for Jelly Roll, the moment that crystallized who he is and what he is fighting, was probably his Grammy win, when a man who had spent decades in prison, who built a music career while carrying 550 pounds, who had been told in a hundred subtle and explicit ways that people like him did not get these moments, walked up and collected one anyway.

What Is Jelly Roll Doing Now?

The 12-pound regain is not the end of the story. In the same vlog, he showed what getting back on track looks like for him. Running 5Ks, training seriously.

His stated goal is to run the New York City marathon in November 2026. He has been running 16 miles in a week as part of training.

He also wants to land a shirtless magazine cover, a goal that implies getting to and past the maintenance weight he has not yet reached.

He said he still wants to get “these last 40 or 50 lbs. off.” He is at 276.2 pounds.

The math of what he has accomplished, 275 pounds lost from a starting weight of approximately 550, dwarfs the 12-pound setback, even if the setback is the news of the day.

He stepped on the scale on camera. He told people what it said. He is training for a marathon.

That is the Jelly Roll story, not a clean arc toward triumph, but the ongoing, unglamorous, occasionally derailed work of someone who keeps showing up for it anyway.