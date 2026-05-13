Albright’s Raw Pet Food Recall Hits Chicken Dog Food Over Salmonella

Albright’s Raw Pet Food of Fort Wayne, Indiana, announced a voluntary recall on May 6, 2026, covering one specific lot of its Chicken Recipe for Dogs Complete and Balanced product after routine FDA sampling detected Salmonella in one composite sample from that lot.

The FDA published the recall notice on May 7. If you feed your dog raw pet food from Albright’s, the lot number to check is C001730, with a Best By date of April 28, 2027.

No illnesses in pets or people have been reported in connection with this recall.

The recall is precautionary, the company is awaiting third-party confirmatory testing and has not yet quantified the level of the pathogen present.

Salmonella from raw pet food is a genuine risk to both dogs and the humans who handle their food and bowls, and the right response to a lot number on this list is immediate action rather than waiting for additional test results.

Here is every detail you need to know, including what the product looks like, where it was sold, what to do with it and how to get your money back.

The Specific Product

The recalled product is Albright’s Raw Pet Food Chicken Recipe for Dogs Complete and Balanced, sold in one-pound frozen bricks enclosed in clear vacuum packaging.

The product is generally distributed in 30-pound cases containing multiple individual bricks. The lot code C001730 is printed on the packaging and the Best By date is April 28, 2027.

Only lot C001730 is included in this recall. All other lots and all other Albright’s Raw products are not part of this action.

The company was explicit on that point in its FDA notice. If you have Albright’s chicken recipe with a different lot number or a different Best By date, it is not covered by this recall.

The affected product was distributed directly to consumers across the United States through direct sales and online orders, as well as through select retail partners in Massachusetts, California, South Carolina, North Carolina, Wisconsin and New York.

Dog owners in those states who purchased Albright’s Chicken Recipe through a local retailer should check their packaging immediately.

Dog owners in any other state who purchased directly from the company online should do the same.

Why The Recall Was Issued

The FDA conducts routine sampling of pet food products at manufacturing facilities and in distribution channels as part of its ongoing food safety monitoring program.

That sampling identified lot C001730 of the Albright’s Chicken Recipe as testing positive for Salmonella species in one composite sample.

The agency reported the finding to Albright’s Raw Pet Food, and the company moved to issue the voluntary recall.

At the time of the recall announcement, Albright’s had not yet received confirmatory results from the independent third-party laboratory testing it initiated to better understand the finding.

The company has not stated when those results are expected. It also has not quantified the pathogen load in the affected lot, meaning the recall notice does not specify how much Salmonella was detected, only that it was detected.

The company described its decision to proceed ahead of those confirmatory results as a choice to prioritize safety and transparency over waiting for additional data.

“While we continue to evaluate all available data, Albright’s Raw is proceeding with this voluntary recall to ensure the highest level of safety and transparency,” the company wrote in its FDA notice.

The recall is being conducted with FDA knowledge, meaning the agency is aware of it and its details align with what the FDA’s own sampling found.

Why Raw Pet Food And Salmonella Are A Specific Concern

Raw pet food, the frozen, minimally processed meat-based food that Albright’s produces and that a growing segment of dog owners prefers for their pets, has a different food safety profile than cooked or heat-treated pet food. Cooking kills Salmonella.

Freezing does not. Raw chicken, by its nature, carries a higher baseline risk of bacterial contamination than cooked chicken, and the food safety practices required throughout the production, distribution and handling chain for raw pet food need to account for that.

The FDA has noted that raw pet food products have been the subject of multiple recalls and safety alerts in recent years, reflecting the specific challenge of maintaining pathogen control in minimally processed animal protein.

The raw pet food category has grown significantly as pet owners seek what they perceive as more natural diets for their dogs, but veterinarians and public health experts have consistently noted that the risk of bacterial contamination, both to pets and to the humans in the household, is meaningfully higher with raw food than with commercially cooked alternatives.

Salmonella is a particular concern in raw pet food because of the way it spreads beyond the animal that consumes it.

A dog that eats contaminated food may or may not show symptoms, some infected animals appear entirely healthy.

Those asymptomatic animals continue shedding Salmonella in their feces and saliva.

Every surface they touch, every bowl they eat from, every person who pets them without washing hands afterward is a potential transmission point.

What Salmonella Can Do To Dogs And People

Dogs infected with Salmonella may show lethargy, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, vomiting, decreased appetite and abdominal pain.

Any of those symptoms in a dog that has eaten this product should prompt a call to the veterinarian.

Dogs that show no symptoms can still spread the bacteria, both to other pets in the household and to humans.

If your dog has eaten this product and appears healthy, that appearance does not rule out infection or ongoing bacterial shedding.

For people, the health risk from handling contaminated pet food is documented and taken seriously by public health officials.

Humans handling the product, cleaning bowls and surfaces that touched the product, or coming into physical contact with an infected dog can contract Salmonella.

Symptoms in people include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever.

In rare cases, particularly in people with compromised immune systems, young children and elderly individuals, Salmonella can produce more serious complications including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation and urinary tract symptoms.

What To Do If You Have The Affected Product

The company’s guidance is clear and should be followed immediately. Do not feed any product from lot C001730 to your dog.

Any product from this lot that has not been fully consumed should be thrown away in a manner that prevents children, other pets or wildlife from accessing it, meaning not simply placed in an open recycling bin or left outside.

The surfaces and items that may have come into contact with the recalled product require attention too.

Wash and disinfect pet food bowls, utensils, food preparation surfaces, storage containers, pet toys, bedding and any other surfaces that may have touched the product or been touched by a dog that consumed it.

Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling the product, after cleaning any affected surfaces and after contact with a dog that has eaten the recalled food.

The recall notice from Albright’s and the FDA specifically notes that proper hygiene is essential throughout this process to prevent transmission both within the household and to other individuals.

How To Request A Refund

Customers who purchased the affected product and want a refund should contact Albright’s Raw Pet Food directly.

The company is processing refund requests through its email address at info@albrightsraw.com.

To submit a refund request, email the company with a receipt showing the purchase, photos of the product packaging showing the lot code and Best By date, and information about where the product was purchased.

Customers can also reach the company by phone at 866-729-4738 for assistance with the recall and refund process.

The Broader Context Of Raw Pet Food Safety

The Albright’s recall is one of a pattern of raw pet food safety actions in 2026.

The FDA has increased its monitoring of raw pet food products given the documented association between minimally processed raw animal protein and pathogen contamination.

Salmonella, Listeria monocytogenes and E. coli, the three bacteria specifically tested in the routine sampling that identified the Albright’s issue, are the primary pathogens of concern in raw pet food.

The FDA’s Albright’s recall notice was routine in that sense, sampling, detection, voluntary recall, public notification.

What distinguishes this recall is the specific combination of a nationally distributed product and a pathogen that poses risks not just to the dog consuming the food but to the humans in the household who handle it.

The transmission pathway from contaminated raw pet food to human illness has been documented in outbreak investigations going back more than a decade, which is why FDA and CDC guidance on raw pet food handling emphasizes both pet health and human health protections simultaneously.

Lot C001730. Best By April 28, 2027. Chicken Recipe for Dogs. If those details match what is in your freezer, stop feeding it and contact Albright’s at info@albrightsraw.com.